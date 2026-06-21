The Old Biscuit Mill Unveils Premier Conference & Events Venue in Cape Town

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — With the opening of The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events, Cape Town’s thriving cultural centre, The Old Biscuit Mill, is pleased to announce the expansion of its offerings. By fusing contemporary utility with historic charm, this dynamic venue is poised to completely transform the city’s event scene and create a space that is both inspiring and adaptable. The location, which is tucked away in the centre of Woodstock, carries on the artistic spirit of the mill’s renowned Neighbourgoods Market, which has long been a Saturday ritual for both locals and tourists. This magnificent warehouse is a genuinely unique venue for events of all sizes since its walls resonate with the energy of Cape Town’s artisans, vendors, and community.

The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events can host a variety of events, from small-scale get-togethers to expansive business gatherings. Whether it is used for a birthday celebration, Bar Mitzvah, conference, wedding, launch party or even a custom mini-market, the venue provides a blank canvas that eagerly awaits its customers’ creativity. With its roomy design and flexible amenities, organisers may realise their vision with the help of a long range of reliable suppliers and caterers who guarantee that every last detail is carried out flawlessly.

The venue’s remarkable capacity highlights its adaptability. One of Cape Town’s most accommodating venues, The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events, can accommodate up to 1,500 people per event. The warehouse is divided into two separate areas, the front and the back, each of which offers customised setups to accommodate various event forms. Up to 300 people can be accommodated in movie theatre style, 200 during banquets, 140 in schoolroom format, 150 in café style, and 160 at cocktail events on the warehouse front. With 400 seats for movies, 250 for banquets, 210 for school rooms, 180 for café-style sitting and 200 for cocktail parties, the Warehouse rear offers even more options. When combined, these areas provide planners with unmatched versatility, catering to both intimacy and size.

Beyond its exterior characteristics, the location has all the conveniences needed to accommodate both social and business gatherings. To support presentations and seminars, the Warehouse has a powerful sound system, a projector, a screen, flipcharts, and markers. These amenities meet the demands of both corporate clients and private hosts, ensuring that gatherings are both memorable and useful.

The cost of renting a venue is R120,000 per day (VAT excluded); additional fees apply for manpower, generator use, JOC regulations, and ablutions. Although AV equipment, music, furniture, and décor are not part of the rental, planners are free to tailor the space to their particular requirements. The Old Biscuit Mill is the only company that operates bar facilities; however, food trucks and outside caterers are welcome and offer flexibility and diversity for event meals. To maintain a balance between lively celebrations and prudent supervision, all activities must end before 12am.

The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events is a live example of Cape Town’s inventiveness, not just a location. It is prepared to host remarkable events that capture the vibrant spirit of the city thanks to its extensive history, adaptable facilities, and dedication to quality. To learn more about their services, visit their website at https://tobmce.co.za/

About The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events

The Old Biscuit Mill Conference & Events’ historic warehouse provides a top-notch venue. The warehouse can hold up to 1,500 people and has a sound system, projector, screen, flipchart, and markers. The warehouse front has 300 movie seats, 200 banquet seats, 140 classroom seats, 150 café-style seats, and 160 drink seats. The back of the warehouse has 400 movie seats, 250 banquet seats, 210 classroom seats, 180 café-style seats, and 200 cocktail seats. The location is a blank canvas waiting for your ideal event, with adaptable arrangements and a rich cultural backdrop.