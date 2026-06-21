Henan Xinyang Love Lighting Project Illuminates the People’s Way Home

Henan Province, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — A happy event has come to Liaowa Village, Suhe Town, Xinxian County, Xinyang City, Henan Province. The newly installed street lights on both sides of the village roads have been officially put into use. Bright street lights are lit up after nightfall, bringing light and hope to the village and illuminating the happy lives of the villagers.

For a long time, the nights in Liaowa Village have been dark due to the lack of lighting facilities. It is extremely inconvenient for villagers to travel at night, especially the elderly and children, who often face safety hazards. In order to improve this situation, the Liaowa Village Committee actively sought social support and received the attention and help of caring people. These caring people are concerned about their hometown and took the initiative to donate 34 street lights, contributing to the construction of their hometown with practical actions.

The 34 solar street lights installed this time are distributed on the main roads and public areas of the village. They are not only energy-saving and environmentally friendly, but also provide bright light at night, greatly improving the living environment of the villagers. After the street lights were turned on, the villagers said that they no longer had to go out in the dark at night, and they felt much more at ease and their lives were more convenient.

“It was dark and unsafe to go out at night before. Now with street lights, it is much more convenient to take a walk and visit friends at night, and my heart is warm.” Grandma Li, a villager, said with emotion.

This street light donation project is not only a loving return to the hometown by caring people, but also an important measure for Suhe Town to promote the rural revitalization strategy. By improving infrastructure, Liaowa Village has not only improved the quality of life of villagers, but also laid a solid foundation for the economic development and cultural construction of the village.

“The street lights are on, and the hearts of the villagers are also bright. Thank you for the kindness of caring people and contribute to the construction of my hometown. In the future, we will continue to work hard to make Liaowa Village more beautiful and livable.” The person in charge of the Liaowa Village Committee said.

One by one, street lights illuminate the night of Liaowa Village and also illuminate the happy road of rural revitalization. With the care and support from all walks of life, Suhe Town is moving towards a better future with a new look. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights