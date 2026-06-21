Inventechs Strengthens Commitment to Mission-Critical Reliability with Advanced Klixon Thermal Solutions

Posted on 2026-06-21 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Inventechs, a leading provider of high-performance industrial and aerospace components, is proud to highlight its extensive portfolio of Klixon thermal switch and circuit protection solutions. As industries continue to demand higher levels of precision, safety, and durability, Inventechs remains at the forefront of supplying world-class components designed to perform in the most extreme environments.

Klixon, a brand recognized globally for engineering excellence under Sensata Technologies, offers a sophisticated range of products—including high-performance circuit breakers, precision thermostats, thermal cutoffs, and pressure switches. These components are essential for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who require reliable thermal management and electrical protection for aerospace, military, industrial, and space applications.

“At Inventechs, our mission is to empower our clients’ visions with components that provide uncompromising reliability,” said the Technical Support Team at Inventechs. “The Klixon product line represents the gold standard in thermal control. Whether it is a Klixon thermal switch for precision temperature monitoring or high-grade aircraft circuit breakers for defense systems, we ensure our partners receive the technology they need to maximize project value and ensure system safety.”

Key highlights of the Klixon solutions offered by Inventechs include:

  • Precision Temperature Control: Thermostats engineered for reliable performance in harsh conditions, with operating ranges between -54°C to +284°C.

  • Mission-Critical Circuit Protection: A wide array of thermal and temperature-compensated circuit breakers designed for aerospace and military specifications.

  • Advanced Sensing: Snap-action precision position switches that offer hermetic sealing and compact form factors for diverse applications.

  • Engineered Reliability: Solutions specifically designed to prevent overheating and ensure continuous, safe operation in demanding sectors such as aerospace, defense, and heavy industry.

Inventechs does more than just supply parts; the team provides expert technical support to help clients integrate these high-performance solutions into their specific projects. From initial design consultation to procurement, Inventechs serves as a dedicated partner in innovation.

For more information regarding the full range of Klixon thermal solutions, please visit: https://www.inventechs.ae/klixon/

About Inventechs: Inventechs is a specialized provider of innovative technology solutions for the aerospace, defense, automotive, and renewable energy sectors. Dedicated to quality and technical excellence, Inventechs connects global manufacturers with the advanced components necessary to drive the future of industry.

Media Contact:

  • Attn: Sales & Support Team

  • Company: Inventechs Technology

  • Email: sales.force@inventechs.ae / aog@inventechs.ae

  • Website: https://www.inventechs.ae

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