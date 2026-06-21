Global Medicure Hosts Free Health Consultations With MedPark Hospital Doctors

Dhaka, Bangladesh, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medicure, a renowned medical tourism company in Bangladesh, in collaboration with Thailand’s MedPark Hospital, has successfully organised a free consultation programme in Dhaka, providing patients with direct access to internationally experienced medical specialists from Thailand’s MedPark Hospital. The one-day consultation initiative was held on the 31st of January, at a centrally located venue in Banani, and was aimed at improving patient access to specialised and expert medical opinions.

The consultation programme was led by Medpark’s Dr Sikarin, a senior general surgeon with extensive experience in hepatobiliary surgery, gastrointestinal and colorectal cancer surgery, hernia repair, and liver cancer treatment, and Professor Dr Siriwan, a highly regarded specialist in gynecologic oncology.

Professor Dr Siriwan’s clinical focus includes gynecologic surgery, ovarian cancer management, uterine conditions, and fibroid-related treatment, bringing advanced women’s health expertise to the consultations.

Both specialists are known for their work in managing complex and high-risk cases using multidisciplinary treatment approaches. During the event, patients received personalised medical evaluations, second opinions, and guidance on advanced treatment options based on their individual medical histories.

Commenting on the initiative, Fuad Hasan, CEO of Global Medicure, said, “Patients often face uncertainty when navigating complex medical decisions. By bringing experienced international specialists to Bangladesh, we aim to provide patients with clear, medically sound guidance and help them make informed choices about their care. Our priority is to ensure that patients feel supported from the first consultation through every stage of their treatment journey.”

The event recorded strong patient participation throughout the day, reflecting growing demand for reliable access to specialist medical advice. Attendees engaged actively during consultations, using the opportunity to better understand their health concerns and explore advanced care options in a structured and supportive setting.

As the Medpark Hospital Bangladesh Office, Global Medicure coordinated the consultation programme and provided structured support before, during, and after the event. Through initiatives like this, the organisation continues to strengthen access to trusted international medical expertise while reducing barriers for patients seeking advanced treatment options.

To learn more about the hospital and other important details, go to https://globalmedicure.com/hospitals/medpark-hospital/

Contact Information:

Fuad Hasan

Global Medicure

Email: contact@globalmedicure.com

WhatsApp: +8801335102866

Hotline: +8801335102867