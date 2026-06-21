Noida, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Waste Management Compliance for Indian Industries – While waste management seemed easy earlier, it has now turned into a boardroom headache. Compliance requirements have grown more and more stringent over time. Irrespective of whether a company that makes electronics, a brand that uses plastic packaging a company that imports batteries for electric vehicles or other activities, now, businesses are legally accountable for what happens to that product (and its packaging) long after it hits the trash can,

This is because of the Extended Producer Responsibility rules in India. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Ministry have made rules that are to be followed by businesses that deal with plastics, electronics, batteries, tyres or hazardous waste.

For companies, especially smaller ones, it is hard to understand what they have to do to comply with these rules. In this blog, that is exactly what we will be doing.

Scope of these Compliances

The management rules apply to all the companies either with or without factories, contrary to what some people may believe. The applicability is simple, if a company manufactures or sells products or products that are packaged in material listed by the rules, they have to make sure they are managing waste properly. For example:

A skincare brand that uses plastic containers has to make sure they are managing waste. A company that imports laptops or mobile phones has to make sure they are managing waste. A business that deals with lithium-ion batteries for vehicles has to make sure they are managing battery waste. Even online marketplaces have to make sure they are managing packaging waste. Companies manufacturing solar panels or solar modules.

These requirements stem from the motive that government wants companies to be responsible for the waste they create from start to finish.

Understanding EPR (Extended Producer Responsibility)

Extended Producer Responsibility means that companies have to make sure they are managing waste properly. This means they have to collect, recycle, refurbish or process waste through approved channels. There is not strict requirement that the company or business must process the waste on their own, the opportunity to tie-up with other companies who operate in the relevant field is open and permitted. Companies have to register with the Central Pollution Control Board and file reports.

Why CPCB Registrations Are Important

In 2026 environmental compliance is about using online portals. Companies have to register with the Central Pollution Control Board India and file reports

If an error is made by the company while registration or reporting they can get in trouble. The government checks to make sure companies are complying with the rules. If they find any mistakes they can suspend a company’s registration.

It is not just teams that have to deal with compliance. Other departments, like legal, procurement, logistics, finance and operations also have to be involved.

Aim of a Circular Economy

The government is now focusing on creating an economy where the material circulates and re-enter. This means that companies pushed o trace, recycle, refurbish and recover the materials like metals rather than just disposing them off in the landfills.