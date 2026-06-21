Quantum CS Partners with AlphaNext Technology Solutions for AI driven automation

London, UK / India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Quantum CS has partnered with AlphaNext Technology Solutions to develop AI-powered infrastructure designed to transform strategy and consumer research operations through intelligent automation and operational intelligence.

The collaboration focuses on building AI systems that help researchers and strategists unlock insights from accumulated organizational knowledge while improving the way teams think, work, and serve clients.

As organizations increasingly move toward AI-native operations, firms in the strategy and research space are beginning to invest in specialized AI systems tailored to domain-specific workflows rather than relying solely on generic AI tools.

The partnership between Quantum CS and AlphaNext Technology Solutions includes the development of:

AI-powered knowledge intelligence systems

Research workflow automation infrastructure

Organizational insight retrieval systems

AI-assisted strategic research workflows

Enterprise AI infrastructure for consumer research operations

Intelligent operational systems for research and strategy teams

Speaking about the collaboration, the Associate Vice President at Quantum CS shared:

“We partnered with Alphanext at a pivotal moment when Quantum made the strategic decision to embed AI into our Strategy and Consumer Research practice.

Together, we’re building two core tools for our AI infrastructure: one that unlocks insights from our accumulated experience, and one that changes the way our researchers and strategists think, work, and ultimately serve our clients.

What stood out was their responsiveness, genuine commitment, and ability to meet us where we were — technically and strategically.”

The collaboration reflects the growing demand for enterprise AI systems that are deeply integrated into business operations and decision-making frameworks.

AlphaNext Technology Solutions specializes in building custom AI ecosystems, enterprise automation platforms, operational intelligence systems, and agentic AI workflows tailored to modern business infrastructure.

About AlphaNext Technology Solutions:

AlphaNext Technology Solutions is an AI development and digital transformation company focused on building enterprise AI platforms, operational intelligence systems, automation ecosystems, and scalable digital products. The company develops custom AI-powered solutions across industries with seamless integration into existing ERP, CRM, HRMS, and operational tools.

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Media Contact

AlphaNext Technology Solutions

Website: https://www.alphanext.tech

Email: marketing@alphanext.tech