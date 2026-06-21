Falsely Imprisoned Musician James Bxndage Launches Independent Record Label to Amplify Overlooked Artists

A new fundraising campaign aims to help musician James Bxndage transform a story of injustice into a platform for artistic opportunity. Through Freakshow Records, the initiative seeks to fund professional music production, legal advocacy efforts, and the development of an independent record label dedicated to supporting overlooked and marginalized artists.

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Freakshow Records announces a fundraising campaign in support of musician James Bxndage, whose journey from wrongful incarceration to independent artist has inspired a mission to amplify overlooked voices in music. The campaign will help fund the professional recording of his prison demos, future album releases, legal advocacy efforts, and the continued development of an independent label dedicated to supporting talented artists who have been muted by circumstance.

James Bxndage, a rock musician whose powerful sound was forged in the most unlikely circumstances—a prison bathroom—has launched a compelling fundraising campaign to support an independent record label mission alongside organizer Chanon Miller.

After being wrongfully incarcerated, Bxndage refused to be silenced. Demonstrating remarkable resilience, he recorded groundbreaking demos using whatever limited resources were available to him, smuggling his work out to eventually reach listeners. His music stands as a testament to both artistic determination and the human spirit’s refusal to be broken by institutional systems.

Now released and ready to channel his experience into meaningful action, Bxndage is building infrastructure designed to support artists whose voices have been marginalized or overlooked by traditional music industry gatekeepers. The new record label represents more than a business venture—it’s a mission to provide platform and resources to talented musicians who might otherwise never be heard.

“His original prison demos are available for listening on Bandcamp at jamesbxndage.bandcamp.com/releases,” the campaign states. “The music speaks for itself—powerful, honest, and unlike anything else in contemporary rock.”

The campaign reflects a broader commitment to addressing systemic injustices while championing artistic talent. As Bxndage moves forward, he remains dedicated to both his own musical career and helping other artists navigate an industry that too often excludes those with unconventional backgrounds or stories.

The fundraising initiative supports both Bxndage’s immediate needs following his release and the larger infrastructure project that could transform opportunities for overlooked artists across the music industry.

Interested supporters can contribute to the campaign at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-talented-musicians-who-have-been-muted

Those interested in experiencing Bxndage’s music firsthand are encouraged to visit his Bandcamp page for his prison-era recordings and upcoming releases.

Timeline

2026 – Professional recording and restoration of James Bxndage’s prison demos at the highest available quality standards.

2026 – Production of Bxndage’s debut studio album, music videos, and continued legal advocacy efforts.

2027 – Release of first full-length album, launch of promotional campaign, and development of touring opportunities.

2027 – Second album production and expanded artist outreach through Freakshow Records.

2028 – National touring efforts, third album release, and launch of a nonprofit initiative supporting overlooked and marginalized musicians.

Media Contact

Chanon Miller

Freakshow Records

Email: info@freakshowrecords.com

Phone: 310-261-1069

www.freakshowrecords.com