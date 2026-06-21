GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Restless Legs Syndrome Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) Management Program. This virtual‑care initiative provides guideline‑aligned diagnostic evaluation, iron management, first‑line pharmacotherapy, and lifestyle coaching — all delivered through GoTo Telemed‘s secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform by a network of sleep medicine specialists and neurologists.

RLS affects approximately 3% of U.S. adults who experience moderately or severely distressing symptoms at least twice weekly. The condition also affects up to 15% of the general American population to some degree, with prevalence increasing with age and in women. RLS is characterized by an overwhelming urge to move the legs, often accompanied by unpleasant sensations such as creeping, crawling, tingling, or pulling, which worsen during rest, intensify in the evening, and are temporarily relieved by movement. Left untreated, RLS severely impairs sleep, daytime function, and quality of life. Patients with RLS have elevated rates of cardiovascular disease (29.6%), depression (30.4%), and are at higher risk for suicidal ideation.

“RLS is not merely an annoyance — it is a chronic neurological condition that devastates sleep, impairs daytime function, and erodes quality of life,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “For decades, patients were treated with dopamine agonists, which, while effective in the short term, often made the underlying condition worse over time through a process called augmentation. Our program implements the 2025 AASM guideline‘s paradigm shift, moving decisively to iron supplementation and α‑2‑δ ligands as first‑line therapy — delivered entirely through virtual care, eliminating geographic barriers and long wait times for sleep medicine expertise.”

Paradigm Shift: 2025 AASM Guideline Changes

The 2025 American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) clinical practice guideline marks a major departure from prior standards. Dopamine agonists (pramipexole, ropinirole, rotigotine) are no longer recommended for routine use due to the risk of augmentation — an iatrogenic worsening of RLS symptoms that occurs in 7% to 10% of patients annually. Over five years of treatment, augmentation affects 35% to 50% of patients, leading to earlier symptom onset, extension of symptoms to the arms and trunk, and overall increased severity.

Evidence‑Based Diagnosis and Management Protocol

The program follows a structured, guideline‑aligned protocol incorporating the latest evidence:

Component Description

Clinical Diagnostic Evaluation Diagnosis based on the five essential criteria established by the International Restless Legs Syndrome Study Group: urge to move the legs, worsening at rest, relief with movement, worsening in the evening, and exclusion of other conditions

Structured Iron Status Assessment All patients undergo morning serum ferritin and transferrin saturation testing, avoiding iron-containing supplements and red meat for at least 48 hours prior. Optimal RLS management targets ferritin >100 ng/mL and transferrin saturation >20%

Iron Supplementation as First‑Line Therapy For patients with ferritin <75 ng/mL or transferrin saturation <20%, intravenous ferric carboxymaltose is preferred; oral ferrous sulfate is a conditional alternative

α‑2‑δ Ligands as First‑Line Pharmacotherapy Gabapentin enacarbil (strong recommendation) or gabapentin/pregabalin (alternative first‑line options) are prescribed for patients requiring medication, starting with low doses and titrating slowly to minimize side effects

Avoidance of Dopamine Agonists Clinicians strongly recommend against routine use of pramipexole, ropinirole, and rotigotine due to augmentation risk; if used, only at low doses for short durations

Exacerbating Factor Identification Systematic review of medications that worsen RLS, including serotonergic antidepressants, H1 antihistamines (e.g., diphenhydramine), dopamine antagonists, as well as alcohol, caffeine, and untreated sleep apnea

Lifestyle and Self‑Management Strategies Virtual coaching on sleep hygiene, avoidance of caffeine and alcohol, regular moderate exercise, stress reduction techniques, and leg massage

Long‑Term Monitoring and Tele‑Follow‑up Scheduled video visits to assess symptom control, monitor for medication side effects, and adjust treatment protocols as needed

For patients who do not respond to first‑line treatments or have augmented RLS from prior dopamine agonist use, the program also offers coordinated referral for low‑dose opioids (e.g., methadone 5‑10 mg daily) under strict monitoring protocols.

Integration Within GoTo Telemed‘s Unified Ecosystem

The RLS Management Program operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed‘s unified telehealth platform:

Unified electronic health record (EHR): All iron studies, medication records, and symptom logs are consolidated in the patient‘s lifelong health record, accessible to all authorized providers

Remote symptom monitoring: Patients use digital sleep diaries and validated RLS severity scales to track progress, with automated alerts for worsening symptoms

E‑prescribing and laboratory coordination: Iron supplementation and α‑2‑δ ligands prescribed electronically, with real‑time formulary benefit tools; iron studies ordered at patient‑selected local laboratories

Secure video and patient portal: High‑definition, HIPAA‑compliant video consultations and a secure portal for messaging, appointment scheduling, and educational resources

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660