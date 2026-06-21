DockHounds Go For History, Milkmen’s Doersching Makes It: Ten Things to Know in the AAPB This Week

MOORHEAD, Minn., 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — One league record fell and another is on the precipice

of being matched and passed, part of an exciting week on and off the field in the American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball). All games, including Thursday’s doubleheader between Lake Country and Kane County, in which the DockHounds will try to extend their winning streak to match the league record of 15 and pass it with a 16 th triumph, are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

 While the DockHounds were extending their skein to 14 (one plunge shy of the mark set by the Pensacola Pelicans 16 years ago), Gary SouthShore first baseman Griffin Doersching was writing himself into the individual record book by driving in 10 runs in a 13-1 win at Gary SouthShore on Tuesday.

 The long-awaited debut of the Swedish Meatballs is upon us, as Kane County will adopt the juicy moniker for the first time in Saturday’s game against Gary SouthShore.

 Not to be outdone, Fargo-Moorhead will play the first of five home games as the Woodchippers this summer on Friday vs. Winnipeg at Newman Outdoor Field.

 Lefty Steffon Moore and infielder Julio Carreras became the latest AAPBers to have their contracts transferred to an MLB organization when both signed with Cincinnati on Friday and were assigned to Chattanooga (AA).

◦ Moore had six scoreless outings (8 2/3 innings, two hits, 15 strikeouts) for Kansas City this season after splitting 2025 between the Monarchs and Jaguayas de Nagarit of the Mexican League. He previously pitched for Lincoln in 2022 and 2023.

“It is an amazing part of this job to be able to tell them that one of their dreams has come true." Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "We wish Steffon all the best!”

◦ Carreras slashed .338/.412/.581 with seven doubles and 15 RBI in 18 games for Lake Country. “We wish you all the best in your continued chase of your MLB dream,” noted Dockhounds Instagram.

 AAPB alumni on the field aren’t the only ones finding success after their careers in the league. Denning Gerig, the AAPB Broadcaster of the Year in 2021 with the Cleburne

Railroaders, has been named director of broadcasting for Wichita State University Athletics.

 Sioux Falls will host the first of two Kids Camps on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Birdcage.

The two-hour instructional camp includes a Canaries hat and ticket to that day’s game vs. Kansas City.

 Lake Country’s Ryan Hernandez continued his torrid start to the season, blasting another home run on Tuesday as part of a three-hit day that raised his league-leading totals to 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored, with his .407 batting average, .852 slugging percentage and 1.357 OPS also pacing the circuit.

 Media interest in AAPB remains strong. Some of the recent articles on teams include:

◦ Fox6 in Milwaukee caught up with former DockHounds standout Brady Kais, who took a turn with his new team, the Party Animals, in Banana Ball at American Family Field. TMJ4 added former Milkmen catcher Erik Ostberg’s tie to the region in their report.

◦ The Tribune (Calif.) likened the Chicago Dogs’ proximity to their MLB counterpart the Cubs (13 miles) to the Las Vegas Aviators, with the Athletics scheduled to move across Sin City when their ballpark is constructed.

◦ The Crescent-News (Ohio) is keeping tabs on local hero Art Warren, noting his scoreless frame of work for Kane County vs. Cleburne last week.

 A few team promotions of note are:

◦ Sioux Falls has set Friday as Crush Cancer Night, with promotions and activities including a partnership with the American Cancer Society and Gold Together initiative for a special evening dedicated to raising awareness and supporting kids and families impacted by cancer.

◦ The Canaries will recognize hardworking members of the local union and labor community during Union Night on Saturday.

◦ Kane County is partnering with the Northern Illinois Food Bank and encouraging people to bring food items to help feed families on Friday night.

◦ It’ll be “Cracklin’ Rosemont” when the Chicago Dogs celebrate the music of Neil Diamond with a pre-game performance at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

About the American Association of Professional Baseball

The American Association of Professional Baseball (www.aabaseball.com) and (www.aabaseball.tv) is a Major League Baseball Partner League that operates in nine states and one Canadian province. Formed in 2006, the league consists of twelve member clubs with many beginning play in 1993. Through the 2025 season, 483 player contracts have been

transferred to MLB organizations. To date, 62 AAPB alumni have reached the Majors, including 17 participating in 2025.