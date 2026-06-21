Log-hub Partners with Hexaly to Deliver Large-Scale Optimization for Supply Chain Network Design

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub announces a strategic partnership with Hexaly, bringing a powerful optimization engine directly into the hands of Log-hub’s customers.

Welcoming Hexaly: The Next-gen Solver

Log-hub’s newest collaboration with Hexaly is redefining what is possible when it comes to solving complex optimization problems at scale.

Trusted by global organizations, including Amazon and Bosch, Hexaly Optimizer is a hybrid solver that combines multiple optimization paradigms, such as mixed-integer linear programming to constraint programming and heuristic methods, automatically selecting the best approach for each problem. The result is faster, higher-quality solutions.

Network design, facility location, shipment routing, and freight cost optimization are among the challenges that can benefit from Hexaly’s advanced optimization capabilities. By integrating Hexaly directly into its Supply Chain Apps, Log-hub enables users to evaluate larger scenarios, process more data, and generate high-quality solutions even faster, all within the applications they already use. This eliminates the gap between analysis and action while making sophisticated optimization more accessible to supply chain teams.

A New Phase for Log-hub’s Optimization Capabilities

The core advantage of Hexaly lies in how it searches for solutions. Where other solvers can struggle with nonlinear problems and combinatorial challenges such as vehicle routing, Hexaly’s hybrid approach allows it to find high-quality solutions at a scale and pace that opens entirely new possibilities.

As Log-hub’s Development Team Lead, Aleksandar Manic puts it: “By combining advanced heuristics, nonlinear optimization, and set-based modeling, we can solve highly complex scenarios with new levels of speed and scalability.”

In practical terms, this means Supply Chain Apps will be able to work with significantly larger models and increasingly complex business constraints, while creating new opportunities for future developments in supply chain planning and logistics planning. The enhanced optimization capabilities will support the next generation of applications designed to address more dynamic and interconnected supply chain challenges.

“This will enable real-world solutions built around dynamic network models and next-generation planning architectures”, Aleksandar Manic adds.

Built for the Complexity That LSPs and Industrial Teams Actually Face

Whether evaluating a warehouse consolidation for a logistics service provider, stress-testing a distribution network in pharma, or modeling multi-echelon scenarios in consumer goods, Log-hub customers can now go further in their analysis.

The integration of Hexaly expands the optimization capabilities available within Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps, enabling users to tackle increasingly complex planning scenarios while continuing to work within the environment they already know.

The partnership also extends beyond Supply Chain Apps. As part of its Data Analytics & AI (DAA) offering, Log-hub will leverage Hexaly to develop advanced custom optimization solutions and decision-support models tailored to specific customer challenges. This creates new possibilities for organizations looking to combine data, simulation, and optimization within a single decision-making framework.

This collaboration reinforces Log-hub’s commitment to giving supply chain professionals not just tools to visualize complexity, but the computational power to resolve it.