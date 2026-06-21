Wolf of Fitness Launches Austin Market Expansion and Unveils Unprecedented Executive Mindset Book

Austin, Texas, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Wolf of Fitness, a premium high-performance physical conditioning and corporate wellness enterprise, officially announced today its strategic market expansion into the booming Austin, Texas metropolitan area. Operating in direct partnership with the Austin Chamber of Commerce, the expansion introduces a systemized, zero-guesswork approach to executive health, lifestyle optimization, and cognitive resilience training designed specifically for corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-stakes leaders.

Simultaneously, Wolf of Fitness founder and CEO Bryant Massingale revealed a major literary milestone: the recovery and upcoming syndication of the first 100 completed chapters of his highly anticipated 200-chapter manuscript, Behind These Wolf Eyes. Dedicated to the profound legacy of his great-grandmother— who gave him the name “Wolf” early in his youth—the book serves as a raw, unfiltered memoir and tactical self-development manual detailing how to survive deep environmental chaos and claim absolute personal sovereignty.

What establishes Wolf of Fitness as an undeniable institutional force is its foundation of absolute operational resilience. Massingale successfully executed his entire multi-state brand rollout, secured verified state SBE/MBE credentials within the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey (PANYNJ) system, and authored his extensive manuscript while actively navigating the brutal realities of homelessness and healing from severe childhood trauma.

“Our training structures treat physical and mental conditioning as a rigorous laboratory to forge an unbreakable baseline,” said Bryant Massingale, CEO of Wolf of Fitness. “We teach high-performing leaders how to put on a metaphorical ‘Holy Blindfold’ of absolute blind faith, isolate from external noise, and transmute deep personal adversity into systematic corporate strength. Your current environment never dictates your ultimate execution.”

Following a massive national media press run resulting in five prominent magazine features—including an official profile and physical plaque from CanvasRebel Magazine, VoyageLA, VoyageDallas, Authority Magazine, and Shoutout LA—this dual announcement firmly positions Wolf of Fitness as a leading authority in the high-ticket B2B corporate wellness sector. The firm is actively scaling its corporate placements via Reposite (a Cvent Hospitality Cloud company) and expanding its premium digital footprint globally through Fiverr Pro.