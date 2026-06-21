Absolutely Fabulous Ltd Highlights Expert Oriental Rug Cleaning Services Across London and Surrounding Counties

London, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Absolutely Fabulous Ltd, a trusted family business, continues to provide specialist oriental rug cleaning services for homes and businesses across London and surrounding counties. With extensive experience in cleaning, sanitising, and restoring high-quality rugs, fine carpets, and tapestries, the company delivers professional care through traditional full immersion washing methods designed to protect valuable floor coverings.

Growing Demand for Professional Oriental Rug Cleaning

Handmade rugs require specialist attention to maintain their appearance and condition. Over time, dust, dirt, allergens, stains, and odours can become deeply embedded within fibres. Without proper treatment, these contaminants may contribute to fibre wear and reduce the lifespan of a rug.

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd specialises in Oriental rug cleaning and works with a wide range of valuable rugs, including Persian, silk, wool, and antique pieces. Each rug receives individual attention to ensure the most suitable cleaning process is used.

Specialist Full Immersion Rug Cleaning Process

Detailed Rug Assessment

Every rug undergoes a thorough inspection before cleaning begins. The assessment examines fibre composition, dye stability, overall condition, and any areas requiring special treatment. This step allows the team to select the safest and most effective cleaning approach.

Specialist Dust Removal

Dust and dry soil often settle deep within rug foundations. Before washing, specialist dusting procedures remove these particles. This preparation improves cleaning results and helps protect delicate fibres from unnecessary abrasion.

Traditional Full Immersion Washing

The company’s specialist Oriental rug cleaning process uses traditional full immersion washing at its bespoke cleaning facility. This method cleans fibres thoroughly while helping preserve the rug’s structure, colours, and texture. Full immersion washing reaches contaminants that surface cleaning methods may leave behind.

Sanitising and Controlled Drying

Following cleaning, rugs are sanitised and carefully dried using specialist drying techniques. Controlled drying helps maintain the rug’s shape and condition while ensuring a fresh and hygienic finish.

Professional Stain and Odour Removal Treatments

Stains and odours can significantly affect the appearance and enjoyment of a rug. Absolutely Fabulous Ltd provides targeted treatments for a variety of rug types, including silk, wool, Persian, antique, and Oriental rug cleaning projects.

The company assesses each stain individually and applies appropriate treatments before the main cleaning process. Early treatment often improves the likelihood of successful stain and odour removal while helping preserve the rug’s original appearance.

Expertise Across Multiple Rug Types

Absolutely Fabulous Ltd provides specialist cleaning services for Oriental rugs, Persian rugs, silk rugs, wool rugs, antique rugs, fine carpets, and tapestries. The company understands that different fibres and weaving techniques require different cleaning methods.

By combining traditional techniques with modern cleaning knowledge, the team helps extend the life of valuable rugs while maintaining their beauty and functionality.

Free Collection and Return Service Across a Wide Area

To make professional Oriental rug cleaning more convenient, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd offers a free collection and return service. Coverage includes London, Camden Town, Primrose Hill, Regents Park, Chalk Farm, Highgate, Hampstead Heath, Belsize Park, Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Knightsbridge, Belgravia, Mayfair, Pimlico, Chiswick, Richmond, Virginia Water, Reading, Wokingham, Ascot, Newbury, Marlow, Maidenhead, Henley-on-Thames, and surrounding towns and villages.

As a family-owned business, Absolutely Fabulous Ltd remains committed to delivering high standards of care, helping customers protect and maintain valuable rugs through expert Oriental rug cleaning services.

For more information, contact Absolutely Fabulous Ltd at 03301110492.

For professional care of valuable rugs, contact Absolutely Fabulous Ltd for expert oriental rug cleaning services across London and surrounding areas.