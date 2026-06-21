Softaken Revolutionizes Customer Service with Launch of Intelligent AI Support Assistant

Ontario, Canada, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, a software innovation leader, today announced the official launch of the new Intelligent AI Support Assistant. Powered by sophisticated artificial intelligence and laser focus on user experience, this tool is designed to help companies raise the bar on how they reach and serve their customers around the world.

In the fast-paced digital world of today, customers expect immediate answers, any time of day. For most businesses, the challenge has always been to provide fast response times while still giving customers the high quality, thoughtful service they deserve. Softaken’s new AI Support Assistant bridges the gap by using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) to actually “understand” complex user queries and instantly deliver accurate, helpful solutions.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make technology simple and accessible,” says Softaken’s CEO. “This new AI assistant is not just about spitting out automated answers. “We want to create a more human, smoother support journey.”

A few key features of the new assistant are:

Instant Technical Assistance: Rapidly obtain technical answers, leading to reduced downtime.

Rapidly obtain technical answers, leading to reduced downtime. 24/7 Availability: Dependable, round-the-clock support that operates whenever you do, irrespective of time zones.

Dependable, round-the-clock support that operates whenever you do, irrespective of time zones. Contextual Awareness: Sophisticated algorithms analyze your particular situation to offer customized, relevant troubleshooting advice.

Sophisticated algorithms analyze your particular situation to offer customized, relevant troubleshooting advice. Scalability: The system is capable of processing thousands of concurrent queries without degrading the service quality of each user.

This launch is an important milestone in our journey to harness emerging technologies to solve real-world problems. With the AI Support Assistant taking care of simple questions, our team of human support specialists can spend more time on complex technical issues and improve the overall quality of service for our community.

The AI Support Assistant is now live and embedded across the platform. You can visit https://www.softaken.com/ to experience this new level of efficiency.

About Softaken

Softaken is a leading provider of professional software solutions for data recovery, email migration and file management. Softaken is dedicated to quality and ease of use, empowering people and companies to manage their digital assets with ease and confidence.

For Media Enquiries:

Softaken Solutions.

Email: support@softaken.com | sales@softaken.com

Website: http://www.softaken.com/