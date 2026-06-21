Alpharetta, GA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Settling into a new community means making important decisions quickly. Finding the right dental home for your children is one of the most personal of those decisions. Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics has become a top recommendation among families in Alpharetta, GA who are looking for a trusted pediatric dentist in Alpharetta that feels welcoming from the very first visit.

The practice serves as a one-stop destination for children’s dental and orthodontic care. Dr. Allison Petty, board certified pediatric dentist, leads the pediatric dentistry side with warmth and a deep understanding of what makes children feel safe. As a mother herself, she approaches every young patient with patience and a calm presence. Parents new to Alpharetta consistently note that their children feel at ease the moment they walk through the door.

Dr. Javid Yavari brings that same dedication to the orthodontics side of the practice. His focus on creating healthy, confident smiles goes beyond straightening teeth. He explains every step of treatment thoroughly, shows parents exactly what is happening in their child’s mouth, and takes the time to answer every question. Families throughout Alpharetta, GA have described his approach as kind, gentle, and genuinely invested in long-term outcomes.

The range of services available at Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics covers everything a growing child needs. Pediatric services include routine cleanings, fluoride treatments, digital x-rays, dental sealants, restorations, extractions, nitrous oxide, sedation dentistry, and space maintenance. On the orthodontic side, families can access early treatment, traditional braces, Invisalign, and emergency orthodontic care. Having all of these options in one place removes the stress of managing multiple providers across different offices.

New families moving to the area often feel overwhelmed by the number of choices available. Word-of-mouth recommendations from neighbors and fellow parents have made Crabapple Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics a consistent first call for those families. Parents describe the team as attentive to detail, responsive to concerns, and genuinely focused on each child as an individual. That reputation has grown steadily over the years and continues to bring new families through the door.

The office environment itself plays a meaningful role in building that trust. The practice is designed to feel welcoming rather than clinical. Children who once dreaded dental visits often leave looking forward to their next appointment. That shift in a child’s attitude toward dental care has lasting benefits for their long-term oral health. Dr. Allison Petty and Dr. Yavari have worked hard to create a space where those positive experiences happen consistently.

Parents who have relocated to the area are encouraged to schedule an appointment sooner rather than later. Establishing dental care early gives the team a chance to understand each child’s history and build a plan tailored to their needs. Starting that relationship now sets the foundation for healthy smiles that last well into adulthood.

Families ready to find a pediatric dentist in Alpharetta they can trust are welcome to reach out today.

Visit: crabappleortho.com