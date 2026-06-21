Bateman Orthodontics Expands Clear Aligner Treatment Options for Patients in Rochester and Brockport, NY

Rochester, NY, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Smiling with confidence is something everyone deserves. Bateman Orthodontics is making that dream more reachable for patients across the region. The practice now offers expanded clear aligner treatment options for patients seeking a modern path to straighter teeth.

Many people want to fix their teeth without metal in their mouths. Clear aligners in Rochester have grown in popularity because they are nearly invisible. They also fit comfortably and can be removed when eating or brushing. This makes daily life much easier during treatment.

The practice uses custom-made aligner trays crafted from thin, smooth plastic. Each tray gently shifts teeth into their correct position over time. The process is guided carefully from start to finish. Patients receive multiple sets of trays, which reduces the number of office visits needed.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to take care of people and truly love creating beautiful and confident smiles! Being part of a dramatic and life-changing transformation is a very special and rewarding experience,” said Dr. Jeremy Bateman.

Clear aligner technology can address a wide range of dental concerns. These include crowding, uneven spacing, open bites, and underbites. Even more complex issues involving impacted canines or surgical cases can often be treated. Patients no longer need to settle for limited solutions.

The iTero® digital impression system is also part of the experience. This tool eliminates messy traditional molds. Instead, it creates precise 3D images of your teeth. These images help build a highly accurate treatment plan tailored just for you.

Patients can also take advantage of AcceleDent® Aura, a device that may help speed up tooth movement. When used alongside aligners, it can make the process more efficient. This is especially helpful for those with busy schedules who want faster results.

Furthermore, the team at this practice takes a family-friendly approach to care. The atmosphere is warm and welcoming. Patients of all ages, including teens and adults, feel comfortable walking through the door. Everyone is treated like a valued member of the family.

If you are thinking about clear aligners in Rochester, now is a great time to act. A complimentary consultation is available with no pressure attached.

Summary

Bateman Orthodontics now offers expanded clear aligner options for patients in Rochester and Brockport, NY. Using custom trays, iTero® imaging, and advanced technology, the team delivers precise, personalized treatment. Book your consultation with Bateman Orthodontics today! Call the Brockport office at (585) 637-4474 or the Rochester Irondequoit or Greece office at (585) 482-1170 and (585) 621-5520. Visit: https://www.batemanorthodontics.com/clear-aligners/.

Social Profile:

Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/batemanorthodontics/

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/batemanorthodontics/

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/@batemanorthodontics

Pinterest – https://pin.it/h9exaCRLB