Bateman Orthodontics Offers Modern Orthodontic Care with Invisalign, Clear Aligners, and Braces in Rochester & Brockport, New York

Rochester, NY, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — A straight, healthy smile can change your life. It builds confidence, improves oral health, and leaves a lasting impression. For patients across the region, a full range of treatment options is now within easy reach.

Whether you are looking for braces in Rochester or considering a more discreet path, every option is available under one roof. The practice offers traditional metal braces, self-ligating braces, Invisalign®, and an in-house clear aligner system. There is a solution for every lifestyle and preference.

Invisalign® remains one of the most popular choices among teens and adults. These clear, removable trays straighten teeth without metal wires or brackets. They are virtually invisible when worn. Patients love how little impact they have on daily appearance and comfort.

“Invisalign® treatment is the clear, comfortable, and removable way to achieve the smile of your dreams. With Invisalign®, you can achieve a great smile without the inconvenience of traditional braces,” the practice states.

For patients who prefer fixed treatment, braces in Rochester offer a time-tested solution. Traditional metal braces use brackets and wires to move teeth precisely. Self-ligating braces are also available for those who want a sleeker look with fewer adjustments. Both options deliver reliable, lasting results.

Clear aligners in Rochester provide yet another path to a straighter smile. The in-house system goes beyond standard aligner offerings. It can treat complex cases, including those involving extractions, impacted canines, or surgical orthodontic needs. Patients with serious alignment issues no longer have to look elsewhere.

The iTero® digital impression system ensures every treatment starts with accuracy. There are no uncomfortable molds to worry about. Instead, precise 3D scans guide the creation of custom brackets or aligner trays. This technology makes the entire process more comfortable from day one.

Moreover, patients benefit from a caring and experienced team at every step. The practice serves both children and adults with equal dedication. A complimentary, no-pressure consultation is the perfect starting point for anyone curious about their options.

Do not wait to get the smile you have always wanted. Whether you choose Invisalign®, clear aligners, or braces, the right treatment is ready for you.

Summary

Bateman Orthodontics offers Invisalign®,clear aligners in Rochester, and braces in Rochester and Brockport, NY — all in one practice. Every patient receives a tailored plan using advanced digital technology and expert care. Book your consultation with Bateman Orthodontics now! Call Brockport office at (585) 637-4474 or the Rochester Irondequoit or Greece office at (585) 482-1170 and (585) 621-5520. Visit: https://www.batemanorthodontics.com/invisalign-treatment/

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