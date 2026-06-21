GoTo Telemed Launches 24/7 Post-Exposure Prophylaxis Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation‘s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its comprehensive 24/7 Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) Program. This virtual care initiative provides immediate, guideline-aligned prophylaxis for individuals who have had a potential exposure to HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), or rabies — all through GoTo Telemed’s secure, HIPAA-compliant platform.

PEP refers to the use of medication or biologic products as soon as possible after a high-risk exposure to prevent the establishment of a pathogen or infection. The CDC considers any exposure to HIV a medical emergency that requires immediate attention to lower transmission risk. Nationally, occupational exposure among healthcare personnel (needlestick injuries) and nonoccupational exposure (sexual assault, condomless sex, injection drug use) remain ongoing public health challenges.

The 72-Hour Window

“For HIV, we have a 72-hour window to prevent infection — but the first hours matter most,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our PEP program ensures patients can be evaluated, prescribed, and started on guideline-recommended therapy within hours of an exposure, not days. We’ve unified HIV, hepatitis B, and rabies PEP into a single, accessible virtual platform. This is how we make time-critical prevention available to everyone, no matter where they live.”

CDC Guideline-Aligned HIV PEP Protocols

The program aligns with the 2025 CDC guidelines for both occupational and nonoccupational HIV exposures. Key recommendations include:

Initiation Window: PEP should be started as soon as possible, ideally within 2 hours and no later than 72 hours after exposure. The recommended treatment course is 28 days.

Preferred Regimen: For most adults and adolescents, the preferred regimen is bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (BIC/FTC/TAF) or dolutegravir plus (tenofovir alafenamide or tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) plus (emtricitabine or lamivudine).

Follow-up Testing: Follow-up HIV testing is recommended at 4–6 weeks and 12 weeks after exposure.

Transition to PrEP: Individuals who remain at ongoing risk are offered transition to pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) upon PEP completion.

Hepatitis B PEP Protocol

HBV PEP is indicated for nonimmune individuals exposed to HBsAg-positive blood or body fluids. Recommendations are:

Initiation: As soon as possible, ideally within 24 hours of exposure.

Protocol: Unvaccinated or nonresponder patients receive hepatitis B vaccine and hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG).

Rabies PEP Protocol

The program follows current CDC rabies PEP recommendations for individuals with potential rabies exposure from animal bites or scratches:

Components: Immediate and thorough wound cleansing with soap and water, a single dose of human rabies immune globulin (HRIG) (infiltrated into and around the wound), followed by a four-dose rabies vaccine series given on days 0, 3, 7, and 14 after the first dose.

Special Populations: For immunocompromised individuals, a five-dose vaccine regimen is recommended (days 0, 3, 7, 14, and 28).

Unified Telehealth PEP Platform: Key Features

24/7 Immediate Virtual Triage: Patients connect with a board‑certified clinician in minutes for exposure risk assessment and, if indicated, immediate PEP initiation.

Rapid E‑Prescribing to Local Pharmacy: Prescriptions for HIV PEP, HBIG, and rabies vaccine referrals are transmitted directly to the patient’s local pharmacy or clinic within the same day.

CDC Guideline-Aligned Clinical Decision Support: Embedded algorithms ensure all prescribing and follow‑up follow the 2025 CDC HIV PEP, HBV, and rabies guidelines.

Integrated Pharmacy & Lab Coordination: Coordination with local pharmacies for HIV PEP medications, hepatitis B immune globulin (HBIG), and rabies immunoglobulin ensures seamless fulfillment.

Automated Follow-up and Adherence Monitoring: Structured follow-up visits and automated reminders for HIV testing at 4–6 weeks and 12 weeks post‑exposure, as well as reminders for subsequent rabies vaccine doses (days 3, 7, and 14).

PrEP Transition Pathway: For patients with ongoing HIV risk, the program facilitates a seamless handoff to PrEP providers and ensures no interruption in prevention.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660