GoTo Telemed Launches National Vaccine Confidence Initiative to Combat Growing Vaccine Hesitancy Across America

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its Vaccine Confidence Initiative, a comprehensive public health effort to address the escalating crisis of vaccine hesitancy across the United States. Through evidence-based education, provider training, and low-barrier virtual access to immunization counseling, the initiative aims to rebuild trust in vaccines and protect communities from preventable disease outbreaks.

Vaccine hesitancy—defined by the World Health Organization as the delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccines despite availability—has been identified as one of the most pressing threats to global public health. In the United States, kindergarten vaccination coverage for essential vaccines now hovers around 92–93%, slipping below the 95% herd immunity threshold required to prevent outbreaks of highly contagious diseases such as measles. The consequences have been dire: in 2025, the U.S. reported 2,242 measles cases—the most since 1991—leading to 245 hospitalizations and three deaths. From January 1, 2025, through June 4, 2026, there have been 4,318 confirmed measles cases nationwide, with 48 outbreaks reported in 2025 and 30 new outbreaks in 2026.

The Drivers of Hesitancy

A June 2026 survey of parents revealed that major reasons for vaccine hesitancy include concerns about adverse effects (67%), distrust in safety data (53%), and the belief that not all recommended vaccines are necessary (51%). Distrust extends beyond vaccine safety data to healthcare providers, public health agencies, and pharmaceutical companies, fueled by misinformation, perceived lack of transparency, and historical events. Recent polling shows public trust in the CDC has plummeted, with only 34% of Democrats and 47% of Independents now expressing confidence in the agency.

Vaccine hesitancy disproportionately affects certain vaccines. Parental hesitancy for HPV vaccination is twice as high as for other routine childhood vaccines, driven by safety concerns, misconceptions about necessity, and discomfort discussing adolescent sexuality. Among adults aged 50 and older, 42.4% were categorized as hesitant, with low perceived need and side-effect worries cited as primary reasons. For COVID-19 boosters, less than 25% of Americans receive them annually, and 59% of adults stated they do not plan to get the autumn booster.

A Comprehensive, Evidence‑Based Response

GoTo Telemed‘s Vaccine Confidence Initiative is built on proven strategies to address vaccine hesitancy at multiple levels.

Trusted Messenger Training: GoTo Telemed is rolling out an accredited, CME‑eligible training module for all providers on its network, focusing on evidence‑based communication strategies. Research demonstrates that trusted messenger training significantly enhances clinicians’ confidence in discussing vaccines, addressing concerns, and serving as community health advocates.

Motivational Interviewing (MI) Integration: The platform integrates MI protocols into all vaccine‑related consultations. Brief interventions such as training in MI have been shown to have measurable impacts on patient trust and behavior.

Decision Aids for Parents: GoTo Telemed offers parent‑facing digital decision aids (PDAs) that inform and support parents in making vaccination decisions. These tools are tailored for parents with low health literacy, who are known to be more hesitant.

Telehealth‑Based Pregnancy Counseling: A randomized controlled trial demonstrated that a telehealth intervention significantly improved maternal vaccine attitudes. GoTo Telemed incorporates similar antenatal counseling into its maternal health services.

Combatting Misinformation: The platform provides patients and families with access to a curated, evidence‑based vaccine information library—countering social media myths and promoting trust in science.

Vaccine Confidence in Underserved and Rural Communities

Vaccine hesitancy and undervaccination are most concentrated in specific geographic areas, where clusters of undervaccination have been directly linked to measles outbreaks. GoTo Telemed’s virtual platform is uniquely positioned to reach these high‑risk communities by connecting families with trusted healthcare professionals without the barriers of travel or long wait times. The initiative includes culturally tailored educational content and provider training to address the specific concerns of communities with disproportionately low vaccination rates.

A Call to Action

“Vaccine hesitancy is not an abstract threat—it is a clear and present danger to children, families, and communities across America,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Vaccine Confidence Initiative delivers the tools, training, and access needed to rebuild trust, counter misinformation, and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

Availability

GoTo Telemed‘s Vaccine Confidence Initiative is available immediately to patients, families, and providers nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Providers and health systems interested in implementing evidence‑based vaccine communication strategies are invited to contact GoTo Telemed for partnership opportunities.