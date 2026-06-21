Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle

London, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has formally launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service following a series of cases in which clients across London, Manchester, and Newcastle discovered their businesses had been covertly compromised. The investigations — each triggered by unexplained leaks of sensitive commercial information — resulted in Bond Rees operatives uncovering physical listening devices and surveillance technology planted within client premises, confirming what many had previously dismissed as the stuff of Hollywood fiction is now a very real and growing threat to UK businesses.

“There is a persistent belief that this kind of thing doesn’t happen here — that bugging boardrooms and planting listening devices is something reserved for espionage thrillers or geopolitical intrigue,” said Aaron Bond, director of Bond Rees. “What we have uncovered across these recent cases should put that assumption to rest. This is happening in mainstream British businesses, in major UK cities, and the perpetrators range from direct competitors to individuals already employed within the organisations we were called in to protect.”

The cases that prompted the service launch share a common thread. In each instance, the client had experienced a sustained and inexplicable leakage of sensitive information — whether that was pricing strategies reaching competitors before tenders were submitted, confidential personnel matters becoming known outside the business, or detailed knowledge of internal decisions surfacing in ways that could not be attributed to coincidence. When Bond Rees investigators conducted thorough technical sweeps of the affected premises, covert surveillance devices were identified and removed, providing clients with both the proof they needed and the means to take decisive action.

The three cases — spanning the capital, the North West, and the North East — demonstrate that corporate bugging is no longer a threat confined to any one sector, city, or company size. Bond Rees has confirmed that among those responsible were both external parties acting on behalf of rival organisations and, in at least one instance, an insider with direct access to executive meeting spaces.

“What makes this particularly alarming is how accessible the technology has become,” Bond explained. “Devices capable of transmitting audio, video, or data in real time can be purchased cheaply and concealed within everyday objects — a plug socket, a smoke detector, a piece of office furniture. You would not find them with a visual inspection. You need specialist equipment and trained operatives who know precisely what they are looking for.”

The newly launched Corporate Bug Sweeping Service provides exactly that. Bond Rees deploys state-of-the-art Technical Surveillance Countermeasures (TSCM) equipment operated by experienced specialists to conduct comprehensive sweeps of business premises. This includes boardrooms, executive offices, meeting rooms, reception areas, server rooms, and any vehicle used to conduct sensitive discussions. The sweep process detects a full spectrum of covert devices — radio frequency transmitters, hardwired listening devices, hidden cameras, GSM-based bugs, and network-based interception tools — with findings documented in a detailed report that can be used to support legal action, disciplinary proceedings, or law enforcement referrals.

The service is available both as a one-off sweep for businesses responding to a suspected breach and as a scheduled programme for organisations that require ongoing assurance — particularly those handling commercially sensitive negotiations, legal matters, intellectual property, or strategic planning at a senior level.

Bond Rees also provides a thorough post-sweep consultation, advising clients on the vulnerabilities that were identified during the process and the procedural or physical security measures that would most effectively reduce the risk of future compromise. Where an insider threat is suspected, the agency can deploy complementary investigative services to identify the individual or individuals responsible.

“Finding a device is only part of the work,” said Bond. “Understanding how it got there, who placed it, and how to ensure it cannot happen again is equally important. Our job is not just to sweep a room — it is to give businesses the full picture and a clear path forward.”

With the formal launch of the service, Bond Rees is also encouraging businesses that have experienced unexplained information leakage — but have not yet investigated the cause — to treat the matter with urgency. The agency notes that in each of the cases that informed this launch, a considerable period had elapsed between the first signs of a breach and the point at which a professional sweep was commissioned, during which significant commercial damage had already occurred.

“Every week that passes without investigation is another week of exposure,” Bond added. “If your competitors seem to know things they shouldn’t, if sensitive conversations are not staying behind closed doors, or if you simply have a nagging sense that something is not right — do not wait. The evidence we have gathered across these cases proves this threat is real, it is present, and it is targeting businesses that assume they are too small or too ordinary to be a target. No business is.”

For more information about the Bond Rees Corporate Bug Sweeping Service, visit www.bondrees.com or call 0800 002 9468.

About Bond Rees

Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468