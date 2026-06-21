Princeton Psychotherapy Center Expands Specialized Counseling and OCD Treatment Services in Princeton

Princeton, NJ, United States, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Princeton Psychotherapy Center announced expanded availability for relationship-focused therapy and obsessive-compulsive disorder treatment in Princeton, responding to growing demand for specialized mental health services among adults, couples, and families across New Jersey.

The center’s Couples Counseling Princeton program is designed to help partners address communication difficulties, recurring conflict, trust concerns, life transitions, parenting stress, and emotional disconnection. Services include structured sessions aimed at improving communication patterns, strengthening emotional connection, and developing practical strategies for conflict resolution and long-term relationship maintenance.

In addition, the practice continues to expand specialized care with a Psychologist OCD Princeton team trained in evidence-based approaches for obsessive-compulsive disorder. Clinicians provide assessment, treatment planning, and therapy for individuals experiencing intrusive thoughts, compulsions, reassurance-seeking behaviors, perfectionism, and related anxiety symptoms. Treatment plans are tailored to each client’s needs and may incorporate established therapeutic methods commonly used in OCD care.

According to the center, demand for both relationship counseling and OCD treatment has increased as more residents seek support for stress, anxiety, and interpersonal challenges that affect daily functioning, work, and family life. The expanded scheduling capacity is intended to reduce wait times and improve access for new clients in Princeton and surrounding communities.

Princeton Psychotherapy Center offers both in-person appointments and secure telehealth sessions, allowing clients to choose the format that best fits their circumstances. The practice serves adults, couples, adolescents, and families, with treatment plans developed collaboratively between clients and licensed clinicians.

Independent mental health professionals note that relationship difficulties and obsessive-compulsive symptoms often coexist with anxiety, depression, and stress-related concerns. Increasing access to specialized providers can help individuals seek care earlier and receive targeted support before symptoms significantly disrupt personal or professional life. For more details, visit: https://princeton-therapy.com/