Softaken Unveils Version 2.0 of Its PST to Office 365 Importer for Smarter Cloud Email Migration

Austin, TX, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Moving email data from Outlook to Microsoft 365 has never been a simple task. PST files pile up over the years, OST files get left behind when Exchange servers are decommissioned, and most migration tools treat a failed job as a fresh start. Softaken Software has been solving these problems for years, and with the release of Version 2.0 of its PST to Office 365 Importer, the company is raising the bar once again.

The tool has always been popular among IT administrators and MSPs for its straightforward approach — no PowerShell scripts, no third-party cloud middleware, just a clean desktop application that gets Outlook data into Office 365 quickly and accurately. Version 2.0 builds on that foundation with a set of upgrades that address the pain points users have flagged since the original release.

The biggest additions are on the reliability side. Migrations can now be paused and resumed at any point, with per-folder checkpointing ensuring nothing gets missed if a job is interrupted. An idempotency store tracks every uploaded item, so administrators can safely re-run a migration without worrying about duplicates piling up in the target mailbox. These two features alone make Version 2.0 a fundamentally safer tool for large or complex migrations.

Version 2.0 also expands what the tool can do:

Multi-source support — PST files, OST files, and live IMAP mail servers are all covered in one product

— PST files, OST files, and live IMAP mail servers are all covered in one product Full data-type migration — emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, and sticky notes in a single run

— emails, contacts, calendars, tasks, and sticky notes in a single run OAuth 2.0 via Microsoft Graph — no password storage, no unsupported API workarounds

— no password storage, no unsupported API workarounds Three folder-mapping modes — preserve hierarchy, flat import, or migrate into a new folder

— preserve hierarchy, flat import, or migrate into a new folder HTML migration report — clear per-folder breakdown with error categorization after every run

Pricing stays true to Softaken’s per-file model, meaning costs scale with the scope of the project rather than the volume of messages. A free trial covering up to 10 items per folder is available now.

“We built this tool for the admin who has seen migrations go wrong,” said a Softaken spokesperson. “Version 2.0 is about making sure that when something interrupts a job, it is a minor inconvenience and not a disaster.”

Download and trial available at https://www.softaken.com/pst-to-office-365-importer.

About Softaken Software

Softaken Software is a trusted developer of email migration, data conversion, backup, and recovery tools used by IT professionals, MSPs, and businesses across the globe. With a growing portfolio of Windows and Mac solutions, the company is committed to making complex data management tasks simple and reliable.

Media Contact: Softaken Software

Skype: softaken

Website: www.softaken.com

Contact Us: support@softaken.com