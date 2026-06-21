AltaRasa Becomes a Leading Online Destination for the Akaaro Designer Collection in India

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Known for its thoughtful approach to luxury fashion, AltaRasa brings together designers who balance craftsmanship, cultural depth, and modern design. The addition of the Akaaro Designer Collection further reinforces the platform’s commitment to showcasing brands that redefine contemporary Indian fashion through originality and artistic expression. Akaaro, founded by acclaimed designer Gaurav Jai Gupta, is widely recognized for its pioneering work in handwoven textiles, engineered fabrics, and modern silhouettes that challenge conventional design boundaries.

The collection available through AltaRasa highlights Akaaro’s distinctive design philosophy, where textile development serves as the foundation of every garment. From handwoven sarees and dresses to statement jackets and contemporary separates, the label seamlessly combines artisanal craftsmanship with a progressive design language.

AltaRasa’s carefully curated platform is designed for modern consumers who value quality, craftsmanship, and timeless style over fleeting trends. The brand’s vision centers on presenting South Asian fashion through a contemporary lens, making exceptional designer collections more accessible to fashion-conscious shoppers across India and beyond.

As demand continues to grow for thoughtfully crafted luxury fashion, AltaRasa is becoming a preferred destination for those seeking the Akaaro Designer Collection online. By connecting customers with designers celebrated for innovation and craftsmanship, the platform continues to elevate the conversation around contemporary South Asian style.

Fashion enthusiasts can explore the latest Akaaro Designer Collection through AltaRasa’s online platform, where curated designer fashion meets modern luxury and enduring design excellence.

About AltaRasa

AltaRasa is a fashion-led platform dedicated to showcasing contemporary South Asian design through carefully curated collections of clothing, jewellery, and accessories. The platform celebrates craftsmanship, design intelligence, and cultural relevance while connecting customers with designers shaping the future of modern luxury fashion.

Contact

4th Floor, B-25, Bhishma Pitamah Marg, Block B, Defence Colony, Bhismaha, New Delhi, Delhi 110017

Phone: +330189864177

Email: contact@altarasa.com

Website: https://thealtarasa.com/