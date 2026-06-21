Frankfurt,Germany, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The World Summit on 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing (3DPAM 2027), taking place on June 17–18, 2027, in Frankfurt,Germany will bring together leading researchers, engineers, industry experts, and innovators to explore the latest breakthroughs in additive manufacturing technologies.

The summit will feature keynote presentations, scientific sessions, and networking opportunities covering advanced materials, metal and polymer 3D printing, bioprinting, industrial applications, digital manufacturing, and sustainable production. This global forum aims to foster collaboration, showcase emerging innovations, and accelerate the adoption of next-generation manufacturing solutions across academia and industry.