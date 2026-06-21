Ecodeck Grids Ltd Highlights UK-Manufactured Grass Grid and Gravel Grids Solutions for Sustainable Ground Reinforcement

Sutton-in-Ashfield, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Ecodeck Grids Ltd is proud to offer a comprehensive range of grass Grid and Gravel Grids, manufactured in-house in the UK using 100% recycled plastic. Designed for both domestic and industrial applications, these eco-friendly ground reinforcement systems provide durable, permeable surfaces that support sustainable drainage while delivering exceptional strength and reliability.

Growing Demand for Sustainable Ground Reinforcement

As businesses, property owners, and developers seek environmentally responsible construction solutions, the demand for high-performance ground reinforcement products continues to grow. Ecodeck Grids Ltd addresses this need by manufacturing products that combine durability with sustainability.

All Ecodeck grid systems use 100% recycled plastic, helping to reduce environmental impact while providing long-lasting performance. The products create stable surfaces suitable for a wide variety of projects while supporting sustainable drainage objectives.

Ecodeck Grass Grid Range for Domestic and Industrial Applications

Ecodeck 40mm Grid

The Ecodeck 40mm grass Grid provides excellent stability for domestic projects and landscaping applications. It is ideal for garden developments, grass driveways, grass car parks, building base support, and equestrian environments.

The grid comfortably supports vehicle loads while helping to maintain a natural grassed appearance. Its permeable structure allows water to drain naturally through the surface.

Ecodeck 50mm Grid

The Ecodeck 50mm grass Grid is suitable for both commercial and domestic applications. It performs exceptionally well in access roads, farming tracks, emergency service lanes, pathways, and areas used by plant machinery.

Its enhanced strength helps create stable surfaces capable of handling regular traffic while reducing the risk of ground damage.

Ultra Duty and Truck Grade Options

For more demanding environments, Ecodeck offers the 50mm Ultra Duty Grass Grid and the 75mm Truck Grade Grid. These solutions are designed for construction sites and areas that experience frequent use by lorries, agricultural machinery, and vehicles up to 44 tonnes.

These heavy-duty systems deliver outstanding load distribution and long-term durability in challenging conditions.

Gravel Grids Designed for Strength and Versatility

Ecodeck also manufactures a wide range of Gravel Grids suitable for domestic, commercial, and industrial projects.

These innovative systems are ideal for driveways, garden pathways, access roads, caravan routes, overflow car parks, parking areas, landscaping projects, and construction base support. By stabilising gravel within a structured grid system, they help prevent gravel migration and surface rutting.

Flexible Installation Options

Ecodeck Gravel Grids are compatible with a variety of infill materials, including gravel, stone, grass, soil, and grass seed. This flexibility allows property owners and contractors to create surfaces that meet specific project requirements.

The product range includes 40mm Grids, 50mm Heavy Duty Grids, 50mm Ultra Duty Grids, and 75mm Truck Grade Grids, ensuring suitable options for different load demands.

Built to Meet Modern Standards

All Ecodeck products are manufactured to British Standards and ISO 9001 quality standards. They undergo testing for heat, freeze, and UV stability to ensure reliable year-round performance.

Furthermore, all grass Grid and Gravel Grids comply with SUDS requirements and the Flood & Water Management Act 2010. Their permeable design supports natural water infiltration, helping to reduce surface runoff and support responsible drainage management.

Expert Support for Every Project

Whether the requirement is for a residential driveway, agricultural track, overflow parking area, access road, or construction project, Ecodeck Grids Ltd offers practical solutions backed by knowledgeable support.

The team is available to answer questions and help identify the most suitable grass Grid or Gravel Grids solution based on specific site conditions and load requirements.

Ecodeck Grids Ltd provides high-strength grass Grid and Gravel Grids manufactured in the UK from 100% recycled plastic, delivering durable, permeable, and environmentally responsible.