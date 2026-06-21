SimplexHealth Expands Access to Water Testing Solutions in Wellingborough

Wellingborough, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — SimplexHealth is pleased to announce the availability of its comprehensive Water Testing solutions, helping households gain a better understanding of their water quality through easy-to-use water test kits, test strips, and laboratory water analysis services.

As awareness of water quality continues to grow, many homeowners want a simple way to check water from taps, wells, springs, boreholes, ponds, and rainwater collection systems. SimplexHealth provides practical options that make Water Testing straightforward and accessible.

Helping Households Understand Water Quality

Water quality can vary depending on the source and environmental conditions. Regular Water Testing helps identify characteristics that may influence water treatment decisions and ongoing monitoring plans.

SimplexHealth offers solutions that allow users to assess their water quickly at home or obtain more detailed information through laboratory analysis. This approach helps households make informed decisions based on actual test results rather than assumptions.

Easy-to-Use Water Test Kits

SimplexHealth offers convenient water test kits using a simple Dip-Wait-Read method. These kits are designed to deliver fast results without requiring specialist knowledge or equipment.

Check harvested rainwater before intended use.

Each kit includes full instructions and colour charts or guides. Users simply collect a sample, perform the test, wait for the recommended time, and compare the results with the supplied chart.

This straightforward Water Testing process allows users to identify potential water quality concerns and determine whether further investigation may be required.

Water Test Strips for Quick Results

For those seeking rapid screening, SimplexHealth also provides water test strips. These products offer a convenient way to conduct routine Water Testing and monitor changes over time.

Water test strips can help users establish regular testing schedules and gain a clearer picture of their water quality. They are easy to store, simple to use, and suitable for repeated monitoring.

Laboratory Water Analysis Services

When more detailed information is required, SimplexHealth provides access to laboratory water analysis services.

Working with a UK-based UKAS accredited laboratory for microbiological analysis in accordance with ISO 17025 standards, SimplexHealth supplies everything needed to complete the testing process.

Laboratory Water Testing can provide a more comprehensive assessment of water quality and is particularly useful when a detailed investigation is needed. The process is designed to be straightforward, from selecting a test to submitting samples and receiving results.

Supporting Better Water Management Decisions

Accurate Water Testing provides valuable information that can help households understand their water source and determine appropriate next steps. Whether using a home water test kit, test strips, or laboratory water analysis, having reliable data supports more effective water management.

SimplexHealth remains committed to providing accessible Water Testing solutions that help households evaluate water from a wide range of sources. By offering both rapid screening and laboratory analysis options, the company makes it easier for people to understand their water quality and make informed decisions.

SimplexHealth offers practical solutions for monitoring water quality, including home test kits, test strips, and laboratory analysis services. Learn more about Water Testing and find the right option for your household water assessment needs.