MAD Water Sports Highlights Super73 Electric Bikes for Adventure-Focused Riders in Wadebridge

Wadebridge, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — MAD Water Sports is pleased to showcase Super73 Electric Bikes for riders seeking a distinctive blend of style, performance, and exploration. Designed to combine motorcycle-inspired aesthetics with modern electric technology, Super73 Electric Bikes offer an exciting way to experience both everyday travel and outdoor adventure.

Bringing Motorcycle-Inspired Electric Riding to Wadebridge

Super73 Electric Bikes have become known for their bold design and adventure-focused approach to electric mobility. Founded in 2016, SUPER73® is an American lifestyle adventure brand that develops products inspired by motorcycle heritage and youth culture.

These electric bikes deliver a unique riding experience. They combine the convenience of electric assistance with a design that stands apart from traditional bicycles. Whether navigating town streets or exploring scenic routes, riders can enjoy a new level of freedom and versatility.

A New Way to Experience Electric Mobility

Modern riders increasingly seek transportation that is both practical and enjoyable. Super73 Electric Bikes answer that demand by offering electric power, comfort, and eye-catching style in one package. They encourage riders to spend more time outdoors while making every journey more engaging.

Distinctive Design That Makes a Lasting Impression

One of the defining features of Super73 Electric Bikes is their motorcycle-inspired appearance. The retro-inspired styling creates a strong visual presence while maintaining the functionality expected from a modern electric bike.

Motorcycle Heritage Meets Modern Innovation

The unique frame design, comfortable riding position, and carefully crafted details contribute to a memorable riding experience. Riders can enjoy a bike that looks as exciting as it feels to ride.

Powerful Electric Assistance for Effortless Riding

Performance is a key advantage of Super73 Electric Bikes. Equipped with powerful electric motors, these bikes provide smooth acceleration and dependable assistance across various riding conditions.

Take the Effort Out of Challenging Terrain

Steep hills and longer journeys become easier with electric assistance. Riders can conserve energy while maintaining a comfortable pace. This makes cycling more accessible for experienced riders and newcomers alike.

Accessible for a Wide Range of Riders

Because the motor provides support when needed, riders can focus more on enjoying their surroundings and less on physical exertion.

Built for Adventure Across Multiple Terrains

Adventure is at the heart of Super73 Electric Bikes. Their versatility allows riders to move confidently between different environments.

The Advantage of 4-Inch-Wide Tyres

The 4-inch-wide tyres provide enhanced traction, stability, and comfort. Riders can confidently travel across sand, mud, snow, gravel, and city streets.

Ready for Exploration

Whether exploring coastal paths, countryside routes, or urban landscapes, Super73 Electric Bikes are designed to support a wide variety of adventures.

Extended Range for Longer Discoveries

Long-range battery systems help riders travel further without frequent charging interruptions. This added range creates opportunities for extended exploration and spontaneous journeys.

Explore More with Confidence

Longer rides become more practical, allowing riders to discover new destinations while enjoying the benefits of electric power.

Comfort and Control Designed into Every Ride

Super73 Electric Bikes incorporate features that enhance both comfort and safety. Hydraulic disc brakes provide reliable stopping power, while suspension systems on selected models help smooth uneven terrain. Integrated lights further improve visibility and convenience.

Available from MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge

MAD Water Sports offers access to the Super73 Electric Bikes range for riders interested in combining adventure, style, and electric performance. With their distinctive design, powerful assistance, all-terrain capability, and long-range potential, Super73 Electric Bikes provide an exciting way to explore more.

For more information about Super73 Electric Bikes, contact MAD Water Sports in Wadebridge at 01208 814 222.

For riders seeking motorcycle-inspired electric mobility, MAD Water Sports offers a range of Super73 Electric Bikes designed for adventure, versatility, and everyday exploration.