Vintage at the Tower Showcases a Stunning Collection of Butler and Wilson Jewellery in Northumberland

Northumberland, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Vintage at the Tower is pleased to present a carefully curated collection of Butler and Wilson jewellery, bringing together striking designs, timeless elegance, and individual character. Located in Northumberland, Vintage at the Tower offers jewellery enthusiasts the opportunity to discover pieces that blend vintage inspiration with contemporary style.

Known for bold details and unmistakable charm, Butler and Wilson designs continue to captivate those who appreciate jewellery with personality. From sparkling crystal accents to decorative faux pearl features, each piece offers a distinctive way to elevate both everyday and occasion wear.

A Carefully Curated Collection

At Vintage at the Tower, every piece has been selected with care. The collection highlights the qualities that have made Butler and Wilson a favourite among those who seek jewellery that stands apart from ordinary accessories.

Featuring Art Deco influences, opalite glass elements, crystal embellishments, and sculptural motifs, the collection showcases designs that feel both timeless and expressive. These pieces are chosen not only for their visual appeal but also for their ability to complement a wide range of personal styles.

Whether you prefer understated elegance or eye-catching statement jewellery, there is something within the collection to suit every taste.

Designs That Transform an Outfit

Some accessories simply complete a look. Others become an essential part of it. The Butler and Wilson collection available at Vintage at the Tower offers jewellery that can instantly change the mood and character of an outfit.

A simple dress can feel more refined with the addition of a crystal-adorned piece. A classic blazer can gain extra personality through a distinctive brooch or necklace. These designs work effortlessly alongside existing wardrobe favourites while adding a touch of glamour and individuality.

The combination of Art Deco lines, pearl detailing, opalite glass, and crystal sparkle creates pieces that feel considered, stylish, and memorable.

Signature Pieces Full of Character

Among the highlights of the collection are faux pearl and crystal floral bead designs that bring a soft and romantic feel to any look. Signed boxed pieces offer exceptional visual appeal, while sculptural motifs reflect the confident style associated with Butler and Wilson.

Baroque-inspired designs embrace rich detailing and decorative elegance. Art Deco lady designs deliver distinctive character and artistic expression. Each piece has been chosen for its unique charm and wearable versatility.

These are designs that make an impression without overwhelming an outfit. Instead, they work naturally with personal style, helping wearers create looks that feel polished and individual.

Found Pieces, Kept Close

Some jewellery feels as though it was waiting to be discovered. The Butler and Wilson collection at Vintage at the Tower includes pieces that capture attention through thoughtful details, elegant shapes, and carefully placed sparkle.

Over time, these designs often become treasured favourites. They are the pieces reached for repeatedly, not because they demand attention, but because they add something special to every outfit.

For those searching for distinctive jewellery with lasting appeal, Vintage at the Tower invites visitors to explore its curated Butler and Wilson collection.

Discover unique vintage-inspired jewellery and statement accessories with Butler and Wilson at Vintage at the Tower, where carefully selected pieces combine elegance, character, and enduring style for every occasion.