Counterfeit Threat Deepens in Pharma, FMCG; 35-Year-old Holoflex Bets On Tech-Led Play, Sees Double-Digit Growth

Kolkata, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Holoflex Limited was established in 1991 and is a leading provider of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and labelling solutions, is witnessing a steady rise in demand from companies seeking to strengthen product security and supply-chain visibility through integrated physical and digital technologies.

“Counterfeiting is no longer limited to high-value luxury goods, it has become pervasive across essential categories, including medicines and daily-use products, where the implications are far more serious,” said Manoj Kochar, Director, Holoflex Limited. “It is affecting 2-3% of overall revenues. In every ten products in certain supply chains is suspected to be non-genuine. This is pushing organisations to move beyond conventional deterrents towards layered, technology-driven authentication frameworks. What was earlier seen as a compliance function is now firmly embedded in boardroom strategy, given its direct impact on revenue protection, consumer safety and brand credibility. ”

Industry estimates suggest that counterfeiting results in substantial financial losses annually, while also exposing companies to regulatory scrutiny and reputational damage. The increasing sophistication of counterfeiters, coupled with complex and fragmented supply chains, has made detection and prevention more challenging.

In keeping with its mission to keep driving technological innovations, Holoflex has recently deployed its EngravionTM technology for origination of state-of-the-art Optically Variable Image Devices (OVD’s), which creates very highly secure and easy to identify optical features.

Ajit Kumar Surana, Director, Holoflex Limited, said the evolving threat landscape is accelerating the adoption of integrated solutions that combine physical security features with digital intelligence. “We are seeing a clear shift towards convergence, where holography, secure printing, QR-based authentication and track-and-trace platforms are deployed together to create end-to-end visibility. Brands are also leveraging these systems not just for protection, but to directly engage with consumers and build trust through transparency. The global authentication and brand protection is projected to grow at 12-15% CAGR, with India expected to outpace that due to regulatory push and rapid digitization. At Holoflex, we are seeing double-digit growth in demand for integrated solutions, particularly those combining physical security with digital traceability.”

Holoflex has expanded its offerings from traditional holographic labels to a broader suite of authentication and traceability solutions, including tamper-evident labelling, unique identification systems and mobile-enabled consumer verification tools. This integrated approach enables companies to monitor product movement across the supply chain while empowering consumers to verify authenticity in real time.

Market observers believe that India’s authentication solutions segment is poised for sustained growth, supported by regulatory emphasis, digital adoption and increasing awareness among consumers and businesses.

“India is at a pivotal stage where digital infrastructure and policy support are aligning to drive large-scale adoption of authentication technologies,” Kochar added. “Companies that invest early in robust brand protection systems will be better positioned to mitigate risks and build long-term trust.”

Surana noted that innovation will remain central to addressing emerging challenges. “As counterfeiters evolve, so must the solutions. Our focus is on developing scalable, technology-led systems that not only safeguard products but also generate actionable insights for brands, enabling smarter decision-making and stronger consumer relationships.”

About Holoflex Limited

Holoflex Limited is a leading India-based provider of anti-counterfeiting, authentication and security labelling solutions, serving a diverse portfolio of industries including pharmaceuticals, FMCG, automotive, agrochemicals, consumer goods, identity and payment cards. Established with a strong foundation in holography, the company has evolved into a technology-driven solutions provider offering end-to-end brand protection systems.

Its product suite includes holographic security labels, tamper-evident features, secure printed solutions, QR and barcode-based authentication, and advanced track-and-trace platforms. By integrating physical security elements with digital verification technologies, Holoflex enables companies to ensure product authenticity, monitor supply chain movement and engage directly with consumers.

The company continues to invest in research and development to address the rapidly evolving threat of counterfeiting. Its focus on innovation, scalability and customisation allows it to deliver solutions tailored to specific industry requirements while maintaining compliance with global standards.

With increasing digitisation and regulatory focus on product integrity, Holoflex is well positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for authentication technologies. The company remains committed to helping brands safeguard their reputation, protect revenues and build lasting consumer trust through reliable and future-ready solutions.

Media Contact:

Holoflex Limited

Address: 92 C/1 Sahapur Colony Block-J, New Alipore Kolkata – 700053,

West Bengal, INDIA

Email: marcom@holoflex.com

Phone: +91 33 24007810

Website: https://www.holoflex.com/