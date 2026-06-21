Pujiang County, Jinhua, Zhejiang Province Upgrades Streetlights Across the Entire County

Zhejiang Province, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — To deeply implement the concept of green and low-carbon development and solidly promote the upgrading of urban lighting and the implementation of the “dual-carbon” strategy, the Pujiang Housing and Construction Bureau took the lead in overall planning and coordination. The Pujiang County Urban Investment Group Municipal Company, in conjunction with the central enterprise China Energy Conservation and Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., jointly implemented the Pujiang County Public Streetlight Energy-Saving Renovation Contract Energy Management Project in Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province. The project empowers the city’s nightscape with technology, contributing to the achievement of “dual-carbon” goals through energy conservation and consumption reduction.

This project is one of the largest semiconductor streetlight energy-saving renovation projects in urban areas within Jinhua City, focusing on the comprehensive upgrade of the public lighting system throughout Pujiang County. The project replaced the original 4,547 sodium lamps, 12,543 LED lamps, and 360 incandescent lamps with high-efficiency intelligent LED streetlights. Simultaneously, the old lamps were removed and disposed of harmlessly. An integrated intelligent lighting management platform was established, along with ten years of professional operation and maintenance services, achieving simultaneous improvements in lighting quality, energy consumption control, and operation and maintenance efficiency.

The project officially commenced in December 2025. Through efficient progress, the street light renovation work on 23 main roads, 23 secondary roads, and 36 branch roads has been successfully completed, with a total of 12,386 new LED energy-saving street lights installed; 10,553 single-lamp controllers and 210 centralized control units for power distribution cabinets have been installed; and supporting facilities such as illuminance monitoring and smart light poles have been deployed simultaneously. The project is scheduled for formal completion and acceptance next week. After acceptance, it will fully transition to the intelligent operation and maintenance phase in May.

Next, Pujiang County will continue to empower the refined management of urban street lights with digital means, continuously optimize lighting services, reduce operating costs, and effectively improve the city’s nighttime appearance and the safety of citizens’ travel, illuminating Pujiang’s urban nightscape and warming citizens’ journeys home with bright, energy-saving streetlights. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights