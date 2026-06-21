Lake Country Veterinary Care Welcomes Dr. Becca Kanoza, DVM, to Its Marcellus, NY Practice

MARCELLUS, NY, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lake Country Veterinary Care, a trusted multi-doctor veterinary practice serving Central New York for over 35 years, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Becca Kanoza, DVM, to its growing clinical team. Dr. Kanoza brings a strong foundation in small animal medicine, with particular expertise in internal medicine and surgery — two disciplines that complement the practice’s existing comprehensive care offerings.

Dr. Kanoza earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine, one of the nation’s leading veterinary programs. During her training, she developed a passion for both internal medicine and surgery, drawn to the opportunity to closely follow complex cases while providing direct, hands-on care in a surgical setting. Her dual focus allows her to serve patients across a broad spectrum of conditions, from diagnostics and disease management to soft-tissue procedures.

A Syracuse, NY native who now lives in Camillus, Dr. Kanoza is thrilled to return to the region she calls home. Her approach to veterinary medicine centers on building lasting relationships with clients and treating every patient with the same care and attention she gives her own pets — two dogs, Barkley, a French Bulldog, and Dudley, an Aussie-doodle mix.

“My number one value is building strong connections with both pets and their owners by practicing the best medicine,” said Dr. Kanoza. “I will strive to make every visit a positive experience.”

Her addition strengthens a practice already known for its experienced team and wide-ranging services, including wellness exams, diagnostics, soft tissue surgery, dental procedures, pain management, and rehabilitation. Lake Country Veterinary Care proudly serves pet owners in Marcellus, Skaneateles, Camillus, and the surrounding Finger Lakes region.

Pet owners interested in scheduling an appointment with Dr. Kanoza or another member of the team can call (315) 673-4858 or visit https://lakecountryvetcare.com/veterinarian-in-marcellus-ny/ to learn more.

About Us

Lake Country Veterinary Care is a full-service small animal hospital located at 2527 Cherry Valley Turnpike, Marcellus, NY 13108, proudly serving Central New York for over 35 years. The practice offers wellness exams, preventative care, diagnostics, surgery, dental procedures, pain management, and rehabilitation services. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit www.lakecountryvetcare.com or call (315) 673-4858.