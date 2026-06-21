Future Electronics Features onsemi Webinar on Intelligent Sensing and Power Solutions for Autonomous Drones

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics is highlighting an upcoming webinar from onsemi titled “Intelligent Sensing and Power Solutions for Drones that Must Sense, Decide, and Act Autonomously,” taking place on Thursday, June 25, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM CDT.

As drone technology continues to advance, the industry is rapidly moving toward Physical AI systems capable of real-time perception, local decision-making, and autonomous action at the edge. These capabilities must be achieved while operating within stringent power, efficiency, and safety requirements.

This informative webinar will explore how onsemi delivers a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent sensing and power solutions that can enable up to 90% of a drone’s bill of materials (BOM). Attendees will gain insights into how onsemi supports the complete sensor-to-actuation chain, including intelligent sensing, edge computing, connectivity, power management, and motor control technologies.

Participants will learn how these integrated solutions help developers create smarter, more efficient, and scalable drone platforms for a wide range of autonomous applications.

The webinar will be presented by Theo Kersjes, Global Applications Engineering at onsemi. With extensive experience in semiconductor applications engineering, Theo leads the development of system-level solutions for autonomous robotics using onsemi’s proven evaluation platforms. His expertise spans BLDC motor control, image sensing, positioning sensors, force sensing, ultrasonic sensing, LED lighting drivers, power conversion, and connectivity technologies. Theo’s work focuses on how sensing and power solutions can be integrated into Physical AI and adaptive robotic workflows to enable autonomous perception, decision-making, and action.

Engineers, developers, and technology professionals interested in autonomous drone design are encouraged to attend and discover how onsemi’s portfolio can help accelerate innovation in next-generation aerial systems.

To learn more and register for the webinar, visit the dedicated event page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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