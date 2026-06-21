Filippo Biagioli House Museum Launches “Scriptorium” International Call: Poet Elisabetta Corti Inaugurates the Project

The Filippo Biagioli House Museum in San Quirico Valleriana, Italy, has officially launched an international call for entries, open to all those who "create" through words: writers, poets, and journalists.

Posted on 2026-06-21 by in Education // 0 Comments

San Quirico Valleriana, Italy, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Filippo Biagioli House Museum in San Quirico Valleriana, Italy, has officially launched an international call for entries, open to all those who “create” through words: writers, poets, and journalists. The initiative opens with a contribution by Italian poet Elisabetta Corti, who has dedicated an intense poem to Filippo Biagioli’s artwork “Guardo le stelle”.

The project was born with the explicit aim of creating a ritual bridge between the primordial signs of analphabetic art and the poetic word, transforming aesthetic observation into a permanent written testimony.

Below is the poem written by Elisabetta Corti:

Unleashes the sacred circle

tortured soul moves

moves immense fluids

impossible work for every being

ancient rituals continue to happen

water

salt

carved symbols

become instruments

cold light

hides millions of cosmic fireflies

carts are born

fauns and polar references

wakes up eager hidden beings

gives pasty skins

remains only a moment

in the wood knot

but no human being instrument

can replace the cycle of time

analphabetic art converts the unintelligible into a sign

the man is all and nothing is

fireflies and burning metal

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