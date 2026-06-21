Filippo Biagioli House Museum Launches “Scriptorium” International Call: Poet Elisabetta Corti Inaugurates the Project

San Quirico Valleriana, Italy, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Filippo Biagioli House Museum in San Quirico Valleriana, Italy, has officially launched an international call for entries, open to all those who “create” through words: writers, poets, and journalists. The initiative opens with a contribution by Italian poet Elisabetta Corti, who has dedicated an intense poem to Filippo Biagioli’s artwork “Guardo le stelle”.