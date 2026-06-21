Lakeland Veterinary Hospital Welcomes Experienced Veterinarian Dr. Jonah to Its Team

Baxter, MN, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Lakeland Veterinary Hospital welcomes Dr. Jonah, DVM, as the newest member of its veterinary team. A recent graduate of Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Jonah brings clinical interests in soft tissue surgery and internal medicine to the Brainerd Lakes community.

Dr. Jonah earned his DVM from Washington State University in 2026. Originally from North Dakota, he now lives in Brainerd with his wife, where they breed and raise Beagles, a pursuit that keeps their home full of Beagle puppies and their weekends packed with dog shows across the country. Whether he is competing in conformation events or scrubbing in for a soft tissue procedure, Dr. Jonah brings careful attention and genuine affection to everything he does.

What he enjoys most about veterinary medicine is working with clients to help their pets live longer, healthier lives. That long-view thinking fits the Lakeland approach, where the care philosophy is built around the connection between doctors and clients, between pets and the people who love them, and between a local practice and the community it has served for more than four decades.

As an AAHA-accredited, Fear Free-certified, woman-owned practice in Baxter, MN, Lakeland Veterinary Hospital has long been the trusted choice for pet owners throughout Brainerd, Nisswa, Pillager, Pequot Lakes, and beyond. Dr. Jonah is a natural addition to a team that values both clinical excellence and the kind of warm, personalized care that keeps families coming back.

Pet owners are welcome to schedule an appointment with Dr. Jonah by calling (218) 829-1709 or visiting https://www.lakelandvet.net/about/meet-our-team/. Lakeland Veterinary Hospital is located at 7372 Woida Road, Baxter, MN 56425, and is open Monday through Friday.

About Lakeland Veterinary Hospital

Lakeland Veterinary Hospital is a local, woman-owned and operated, AAHA-accredited veterinary practice located in Baxter, MN. Serving the Brainerd Lakes region for over 40 years, the hospital provides comprehensive care for dogs and cats, including wellness exams, soft tissue surgery, dental care, laser therapy, ultrasound, boarding, grooming, and more. The team practices low-stress, Fear Free-certified handling and is dedicated to supporting the physical and emotional well-being of every patient they see. To learn more or to book an appointment, visit https://www.lakelandvet.net/ or call (218) 829-1709.