Milton Animal Hospital Offers Expert Cat Surgery Solutions in Alpharetta, GA

Alpharetta, GA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Milton Animal Hospital, a full-service veterinary practice serving the greater Alpharetta, Milton, and Crabapple communities, is helping local cat owners access high-quality surgical care close to home. Led by Owner and Medical Director Dr. Forester Gholston, DVM, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of cat surgery services designed to meet each patient’s unique needs from spaying and neutering to tumor removal, dental surgery, and complex soft tissue procedures.

Cat surgery can be a stressful experience for both pets and their owners. At Milton Animal Hospital, every surgical case begins with a thorough pre-anesthetic evaluation including a physical exam and recommended lab work to identify risks and build an individualized plan before any procedure begins. During surgery, patients are closely monitored using advanced equipment, and each post-operative recovery plan is tailored to support a smooth, comfortable return to health.

The hospital’s approach to feline surgical care goes beyond the operating room. From the initial consultation through post-op follow-up, the team at Milton Animal Hospital provides detailed guidance at every stage, ensuring cat owners feel informed, supported, and confident in their pet’s care. The clinic’s modern surgical facilities and compassionate team make it possible to handle a wide range of procedures both routine and specialized under one roof.

“My goal is to create a welcoming environment centered around teaching, communication, and trust ensuring that every owner feels informed and every patient receives the highest level of medical and surgical care,” said Dr. Forester Gholston, DVM, Owner and Medical Director of Milton Animal Hospital. Dr. Gholston earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the University of Georgia and brings 14 years of general practice experience, with extensive training in soft tissue and orthopedic surgery.

Milton Animal Hospital opened in February 2026 and has quickly become a trusted resource for pet owners across Alpharetta, Roswell, and surrounding communities. The practice is equipped with digital X-rays, in-house laboratory testing, and advanced surgical and dental equipment, allowing for accurate diagnostics and precise surgical outcomes across a broad range of feline conditions.

About Us

Milton Animal Hospital is a full-service veterinary practice located at 12460 Crabapple Rd, Suite 103, Alpharetta, GA 30004, proudly serving the Milton, Crabapple, Roswell, and greater Alpharetta communities. Services include preventive care, cat and dog surgery, diagnostics, dentistry, urgent care, and senior pet care. To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.miltonah.com or call (770) 526-2750.