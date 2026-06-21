Alameda Veterinary Clinic Rolls Out New Client Benefits for First-Time Visitors in Lakewood, CO

Denver, CO, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Alameda Veterinary Clinic, a trusted full-service animal hospital serving Lakewood and the surrounding Denver metro area, is making it easier than ever for new clients to access high-quality veterinary care. The clinic is now actively promoting a comprehensive new client experience that combines a stress-free onboarding process with financial flexibility and individualized pet care all from the very first appointment.

New clients at Alameda Veterinary Clinic benefit from a streamlined intake process that includes an easy-to-complete online New Client Form, allowing pet owners to share their pet’s information in advance. This ensures veterinarians arrive fully prepared to deliver personalized care from the moment a pet walks through the door. Appointment scheduling is equally accessible; new clients can book online, by phone, or in person at the clinic’s convenient location on W. Alameda Ave.

During the first visit, each pet receives a thorough wellness evaluation tailored to their age, breed, and medical history. The clinic’s experienced veterinary team, led by Dr. Haleigh Skinner and Dr. Mackenzie Skinner, takes time to discuss nutrition, preventive care, vaccinations, and parasite protection, ensuring new clients leave with a clear, actionable health plan for their pet. The clinic also accepts pet insurance and works with CareCredit, offering flexible financing options that help new clients manage veterinary costs without compromise.

New clients at Alameda Veterinary Clinic can now take advantage of a special welcome offer: a comprehensive exam for just $39 on their first visit. Whether a pet owner has recently adopted a puppy, rescued a cat, or simply wants a fresh start for a longtime companion, this introductory offer ensures that expert veterinary care is accessible from day one. The exam includes a full nose-to-tail evaluation delivered by an experienced, compassionate team in a friendly and welcoming environment, with personalized attention given to every pet’s unique health needs.

Alameda Veterinary Clinic has earned a reputation across Lakewood, Denver, Littleton, Wheat Ridge, and Arvada for its compassionate, unhurried approach to veterinary medicine. The clinic offers a full spectrum of services from wellness exams and vaccinations to advanced diagnostics, dental care, and soft tissue surgery, all delivered in a calm, kid-friendly environment with state-of-the-art equipment including digital radiography, ultrasound, and in-house lab testing.

About Us

Alameda Veterinary Clinic is a full-service animal hospital located at 6433 W Alameda Ave, Lakewood, CO 80226, proudly serving pet owners in Lakewood, Denver, Littleton, Wheat Ridge, Arvada, and surrounding communities. The clinic offers comprehensive care for dogs and cats, including wellness exams, vaccinations, surgery, dental care, diagnostics, and more. To schedule a new client appointment, visit www.alamedavc.com or call (303) 237-9232. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM.