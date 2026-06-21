Savox Communications and Beechat Network Systems collaborate to extend MissionCore with tactical MANET connectivity

Espoo, Finland, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Savox Communications, a global leader in mission-critical communications and hearing protection solutions, today announces Savox MissionCore, an open and interoperable mission platform ready for new or existing battlefield networks to modernize with limited disruption. Based on a software-defined modular, IP-based architecture, MissionCore integrates voice, video, and data into a scalable C4ISR solution.

Savox MissionCore is an open and interoperable mission platform designed to modernise battlefield networks with limited disruption. Built on a software-defined, modular, IP-based architecture, it integrates voice, video, and data into a scalable C4ISR environment, helping defence forces connect existing assets and transform operational data into actionable situational awareness.

Through the collaboration, tactical MANET connectivity is introduced into the MissionCore environment via the Kaonic 1S, a rugged software-defined radio designed for secure, decentralised communications in denied and infrastructure-free conditions. The architecture supports connectivity across soldiers, vehicles, drones, and other mission nodes, enabling a self-forming and self-healing communications layer at the tactical edge.

The interoperability evaluation extends MissionCore beyond mounted systems into the dismounted domain, enabling mission-critical voice, data, and sensor information to move more efficiently between command elements, deployed units, and remote assets. This supports improved situational awareness and faster operational decision-making.

The collaboration will focus on validating interoperability across dismounted, mounted, and sensor-enabled scenarios, including integration with situational awareness applications and remote sensor connectivity.

Jerry Kettunen, CEO of Savox Communications, said:

“Modern operations require seamless movement of mission-critical voice and data across the battlespace. Our collaboration with Beechat demonstrates how MissionCore can integrate MANET capabilities to support connectivity in denied and degraded conditions.”

Nicholas Quinn, CEO of Beechat Network Systems, said:

“Kaonic 1S is designed for secure, decentralised communication without reliance on fixed infrastructure. Integrating this capability with MissionCore highlights how resilient connectivity can support coordination and situational awareness in complex environments.”

Beechat is part of the NATO DIANA 2026 cohort, reflecting its role in advancing dual use communications technologies for defence and security applications. In Finland, VTT Dual Use Launch Pad serves as a NATO DIANA accelerator site focused on strategic technologies including advanced communications, 5G/6G and quantum technologies.

The collaboration will be showcased at Eurosatory 2026 in Paris.

Contact:

James Kenyon

Director, Strategy & Market Intelligence

+358 50 4383211

james.kenyon@savox.com

Media Contact:

Mikael Simelius

CMO

+358 40 5514714

mikael.simelius@savox.com

About Savox:

Savox Communications designs and manufactures advanced, rugged and robust hearing protection and communication solutions for the most demanding conditions. Headquartered in Finland, our worldwide network, distributors and agents deliver mission-critical systems for defence, fire and rescue, law enforcement, and industrial sectors across global markets. Over 40 years of experience in the industry and our agile and highly advanced R&D and engineering capability have earned Savox a reputation for superior quality. Our 300 co-workers around the world pride themselves on ensuring the safety and enhancing the operational capability of teams and individuals in challenging conditions where seamless access to voice and information is vital.

www.savox.com