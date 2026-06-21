Clarusto Logistics Expands China Presence to Support Growing Trade Demand Across Asia, Europe and the Middle East

Glasgow, United Kingdom, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Clarusto Logistics has opened a new office in Wuhan, China, expanding its presence in one of the world’s most important trading markets and strengthening support for customers moving goods across Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

The new office officially opened on 7 May 2026 and is located on Yanjiang Avenue, Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

The expansion follows increased customer demand for logistics services that connect key international trade routes, as businesses seek reliable freight-forwarding partners with local expertise, global reach, and end-to-end supply chain capabilities.

The new office places Clarusto Logistics at the heart of one of China’s leading transportation and manufacturing hubs. The office will support customers requiring local coordination, freight forwarding, customs-related support, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management across major trade lanes in China, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

Founded in Saudi Arabia in 1992, Clarusto Logistics has built a reputation for delivering reliable freight forwarding and logistics solutions across air, sea and multimodal transportation channels. Today, the company serves customers across five continents through a growing network of offices and partners, supporting businesses with customs clearance, warehousing, distribution and end-to-end supply chain management.

“Opening our Wuhan office is about being where our customers need us most,” said Ramiah John, Founder and Owner of Clarusto Logistics.

“Wuhan has become one of China’s most important logistics and manufacturing hubs, connecting businesses to markets across Asia and the rest of the world. Establishing a permanent presence here allows us to work more closely with customers, strengthen relationships with local partners and respond more quickly to the demands of today’s global supply chains.

“This expansion is another step in our long-term strategy to build a truly global logistics network. For more than 30 years, our business has been built on reliability, transparency and personal service. The Wuhan office strengthens our ability to deliver those values while supporting the continued growth of our customers internationally.”

The new office will enhance Clarusto’s ability to coordinate shipments, provide on-the-ground customer support and build stronger partnerships within one of the world’s most dynamic logistics markets.

The move also reinforces the company’s long-term vision of becoming a globally recognised logistics partner known for reliability, transparency and customer-focused service. With more than 30 years of industry experience, a worldwide partner network and operations spanning multiple international markets, Clarusto Logistics continues to invest in infrastructure and expertise that help customers move goods efficiently across borders.

As global supply chains continue to evolve, the company believes local presence remains critical to delivering the speed, flexibility and visibility businesses need to remain competitive in international trade.