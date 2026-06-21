Berlin’s WhyBrilliant launches voice-first AI career agent that monitors 1M+ German jobs daily, backed by Merantix

Thousands of mid-career technology professionals are already on whybrilliant.com across Germany. Today WhyBrilliant launches into public beta for German technology companies, and announces €1 million pre-seed investment by Merantix Capital.

Berlin, Germany, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — The average German job candidate sends 20 applications, gets only 3 interviews and never even hears back from over half of all applications. On the other hand 44% of applicants have exited recruiting processes because they feel dissatisfied with the experience, as many get filtered through AI tools neither side trusts[1]. Job-hunting in 2026 has become a numbers game both sides are losing.

The incentives explain why. Recruiters are paid to close, job boards are paid for clicks, and career coaches are paid by the hour. Nobody in the chain is paid for what actually matters — finding work that fits the person. So most candidates never do.

WhyBrilliant CEO Patrick Böert experienced this frustration himself. After a sabbatical, he applied for roles and watched himself disappear into ATS queues — reduced to a process number, never able to convey what actually mattered. That motivated him to start working on the problem, first with his earlier company Klareda and now with co-founder Aleksander Heimrath. Their shared bet: voice AI has crossed the threshold where a real conversation with a candidate is finally possible at scale — and that changes what hiring can be.

Berlin-based WhyBrilliant, launching publicly today with €1 million in pre-seed funding from Merantix, is built around the opposite premise of normal “job hunting”: the right role should come to the candidate, not the other way around. A pair of agentic companions do the work — one AI agent listens to the talent, the other to the company, and the two agents only put a candidate in front of a hiring team when the match is real.

1.500+ CANDIDATES ALREADY IN CONVERSATION

WhyBrilliant spent the past months building its talent side first. Over a thousand mid-career technology professionals from Berlin and across Germany have joined the platform through a first conversation — senior individual contributors, lead-level operators, and first-time managers.

“Every job platform built in the last twenty years asked candidates to do more — more applications, more keywords, more tailoring. We think that’s the bug, not the feature. On WhyBrilliant, talent doesn’t apply. Jobs are delivered to them and companies can request a meeting. That inversion changes everything downstream — who has leverage, who does the work, what “match” actually means.”

— Patrick Böert, Co-Founder & CEO of WhyBrilliant

“Voice AI crossed a threshold recently, and started sounding like a person who is actually paying attention. We use that moment to build the way hiring should have worked all along: two conversations that find each other, instead of a CV that disappears into a system.”

— Aleksander Heimrath, Co-Founder & CTO of WhyBrilliant

“Voice AI has reached the point where it can really listen, not just transcribe; and hiring is one of the most valuable applications of that capability. WhyBrilliant’s service-as-software approach can address the global €380bn HR services market in a fundamentally new way: a platform that does the work a recruiter does, instead of selling software for recruiters to use. Patrick and Aleksander built the talent side of WhyBrilliant first, in quiet conversation with real candidates for months before any announcement. That sequencing tells you how they think. We are proud to lead the pre-seed and to have them building from the Merantix AI Campus.”

— Dr. Rasmus Rothe, Co-Founder & GP of Merantix Capital

About WhyBrilliant

WhyBrilliant (whybrilliant.com) is the Berlin-based AI recruiting platform that inverts hiring: talent doesn’t apply — companies request the meeting. Its first AI agent Nova represents professionals, watching millions of open roles and reaching out only when one truly fits. The second AI agent Atlas represents companies, turning an open role into a pre-screened shortlist. Founded on the conviction that every professional deserves an advocate with no agenda but theirs, WhyBrilliant is built in Germany, backed by Merantix Capital, and paid only on a successful hire.

Funding

Pre-seed: €1 million, solely from Merantix. Use of funds: scaling the platform, growing the team, and expanding company-side reach across Europe.

Press Contact

Chelsea B. Olsen

Press kit whybrilliant.com/press

Email chelsea@whybrilliant.com

Phone: +49 1522 6912532