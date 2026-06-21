Overnight Period Underwear Emerges As A Smarter Sleep Solution

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Overnight period underwear is emerging as a more considered solution for women who want better sleep and fewer disruptions from their period products. As expectations around menstrual products evolve, consumers are looking beyond absorbency alone and paying closer attention to comfort, fit, coverage, and peace of mind through the night.

This shift is significant because sleeping during menstruation has long been associated with compromise. For many women, it has meant layering multiple products, being conscious of how they sleep, setting alarms to change their product and a constant anxiety around stains or discomfort. The growing relevance of overnight period underwear signals a change in how the category is being designed and understood: not simply as period protection, but as support for uninterrupted rest.

That is where overnight underwear is beginning to stand apart. Its relevance lies in solving several issues at once: absorbency, coverage, comfort, reliability, and reduced mental load. Rather than requiring women to change their schedules and sleep routines around a product, the category is being shaped by how women actually sleep. That broader change is also driving interest in period panties for heavy flow, particularly among consumers who want products that can handle heavy flow without feeling bulky or unreliable.

A Closer Look At Mahina’s Product Design

Mahina’s range of period products reflects this shift by offering period underwear that lasts up to 12 hours without leaks. The collection is available in multiple absorbency levels, allowing wearers to choose the level that best suits their flow. Its highest absorbency variant can hold the equivalent of up to 5 pads in one wear, making it especially relevant for those looking for period panties for heavy flow without the inconvenience of changing products through the night.

It also features extended front-to-back coverage, which matters because overnight protection needs to perform even as the body shifts during sleep. Better coverage helps the product feel more dependable through the night, not just in one sleeping position.

Another standout feature is Mahina’s use of bonded seams, making it India’s first period underwear brand to introduce this construction. This is a meaningful product innovation in a category where traditional stitching has long been the norm. By replacing bulky stitched seams with a flatter finish, the underwear also feels smoother against the body and is better suited for long-wear. The range is also available in both cotton and MicroModal, in sizes XS to 3XL, and is designed to last up to 100 washes, reinforcing its long-term practicality as a reusable product.

What This Shift Signals For Menstrual Product Innovation

The rise of overnight underwear suggests that menstrual products are finally being evaluated not only by whether they prevent leaks, but by whether they make life easier. It reflects a stronger focus on comfort, reliability, and design that better supports women through long hours of wear, thus facilitating deeper rest.

Rather than ask women to organise themselves around product limitations, Mahina’s range of period care sits within that larger movement towards more considered, better-performing solutions.

As the market continues to evolve, products designed specifically for overnight use are likely to play a larger role in shaping the next standard of menstrual products. To learn more about Mahina’s range of period products, visit Mahina.co.