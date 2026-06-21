Why India’s Heat And Humidity Demand A Different Approach To Period Care

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — India’s climate places specific demands on period products, most of which weren’t built to meet them. Across much of the country, heat and humidity persist for the better part of the year, and for someone on their period, that means managing menstrual flow and sweat simultaneously. In these conditions, the product’s absorbency alone is not enough. A period product also has to manage surface wetness, allow airflow, and sit comfortably through the kind of long, uninterrupted days that are simply a reality for most Indian menstruators.

If it doesn’t, the result is a kind of compounded discomfort: dampness that doesn’t dissipate, friction that builds through the day, and a constant awareness of the product. For those navigating busy days without easy access to washrooms or changing facilities, this is not a minor inconvenience. It is a recurring experience that affects focus, comfort, and confidence throughout the day.

Why Plastic-Heavy Period Products Fall Short in Heat

Most conventional period products available in the Indian market, like pads, are plastic-heavy in construction. This design prioritises leak prevention by creating a sealed layer against the skin. In India’s heat and humidity, it tends to trap warmth, restrict airflow, and accelerate the build-up of surface moisture.

The sealed-in feeling that many menstruators describe — that sense of dampness and heat sitting against the skin — is largely a consequence of this construction. And for a population managing periods through some of the most humid conditions in the world, it points to a clear gap between what conventional products offer and what Indian bodies actually need.

How Mahina’s Period Panties Are Built for Indian Conditions

Mahina’s period panties are designed keeping this in mind as a response to this gap. The absorbent system is built into the gusset of the underwear as a layered construction: a moisture-wicking cotton top layer pulls surface wetness away from the skin, an absorbent core holds menstrual flow securely, and a leak-resistant layer that prevents staining. Because the absorbency is built into the garment rather than a separate insert sitting against the body, there is no shifting, no bunching, and no plastic layer sealed against the skin.

What sets Mahina’s approach apart further is the attention paid to the outer fabric — the part of the underwear that sits against the rest of the body. These period panties are available in 2 fabric variants: cotton and MicroModal. Cotton offers familiar, breathable everyday comfort with natural airflow, while MicroModal offers a smoother, lighter feel that works particularly well under fitted clothing. The gusset construction remains consistent across both; it is the outer fabric that allows wearers to choose the kind of comfort that suits their skin, their outfit, and the weather on a given day.

This matters because if the garment traps heat or sits uncomfortably against the skin, the wearer remains aware of the period product regardless of how well the absorbent technology performs. A product that demands constant attention defeats its own purpose.

For those navigating their period in India’s heat and humidity, Mahina’s cotton and MicroModal period panties are available at mahina.co. The right period product should reduce what the body has to manage — not add to it.