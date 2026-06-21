Here’s Why More Indian Consumers Are Exploring Reusable Period Care Alternatives In 2026

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — For generations, disposable pads were the default choice for period care across India — accessible, familiar, and rarely questioned. That is beginning to change. As Indian women’s expectations of comfort, safety, and sustainability have evolved, so has their willingness to move beyond the products they grew up using. Mahina, an Indian reusable period underwear brand, has seen this shift firsthand: more than 2,50,000 women have already made the switch to Mahina’s reusable period panties, a figure that points to something larger than brand preference — a meaningful change in how Indian women think about period care.

A Generation That Expects More From Period Care

Disposable pads were built to do one thing: absorb flow and be replaced. For decades, that was considered sufficient. But managing a period in real life involves more than flow — it involves long workdays, unpredictable commutes, limited washroom access, and days that stretch well beyond what a single pad was designed to handle. The discomfort that came with conventional products — dampness, rashes, shifting, and the constant mental load of managing a product through a full day — was accepted as unavoidable for a long time.

That acceptance is no longer the norm. Indian women today are better informed about menstrual health, more vocal about period discomfort, and increasingly unwilling to treat an inadequate product as the standard. The expectation has shifted from basic function to genuine support — a period product that works with the wearer through a full day rather than one she has to constantly manage around.

What’s Driving The Move Toward Sustainable Period Products

The move away from disposables is being shaped by three converging expectations that conventional products have consistently failed to meet.

Comfort That Holds Through The Day

Disposable pads, usually heavily plastic-backed, trap heat, restrict airflow, and create surface dampness that compounds over hours of use. For women navigating long days without reliable access to washrooms, a product designed solely around absorbency no longer meets the bar.

Product Safety And Integrity

Indian consumers are becoming increasingly attentive to what comes into contact with their skin, especially during menstruation. The expectation that brands demonstrate and verify safety claims, rather than relying on packaging alone, is becoming standard.

Sustainability Without Disruption

The shift toward sustainable period products in India is practical rather than ideological. Women are looking for alternatives that reduce the waste their period generates without requiring a dramatic change in routine, such as products that fit existing habits rather than demanding entirely new routines.

Where Mahina Fits Into This Shift

Mahina’s reusable period panties address each of the expectations driving this shift — in how they are constructed, what they are made of, and how they are tested.

Breathable By Design

The absorbent technology is a 3-layered system built into the gusset of the underwear. This includes a moisture-wicking layer, an absorbent core, and a leak-resistant layer, eliminating the need for additional products throughout the day. This construction enables a 12-hour wear time, with the highest variant, replacing 5 pads in a single wear. Fabric choice is treated as a comfort decision: the period underwear comes in cotton and MicroModal, both selected for how they feel against the body during long hours of wear, because a product that causes discomfort will always demand attention, regardless of how well it absorbs menstrual blood.

Safety Backed By Evidence

Mahina uses OEKO-TEX-certified fabrics and has tested its products in NABL-accredited labs to ensure they are free of PFAS, formaldehyde, heavy metals, harmful azo dyes, and more. The brand also conducts bioburden testing after real-world use — evidence of safety across actual wear conditions, not only at the point of manufacture.

A Hundred Washes, Proven

These reusable period panties have been put through repeated wash cycles under controlled conditions, up to 100 washes. Throughout testing, the structure remained stable, seams stayed intact, and the 3 absorbent layers held their position — demonstrating that the construction continues to support optimal performance even after extended use. That durability translates to 2 years of use from a single pair, meaningfully reducing disposable menstrual waste without asking the wearer to manage their period any differently.

For Indian consumers ready to explore what reusable period care can offer, Mahina’s full range is available at mahina.co. The shift away from conventional period products is not a trend — it is a reflection of how Indian women’s expectations have changed. More than 2,50,000 women have already made that change with Mahina. For those still weighing their options, the question is no longer whether reusable period care works. It is simply a matter of when.