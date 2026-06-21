Log-hub Strengthens U.S. Market Presence Through Strategic Partnership with Supply Chain Expert Karyn Petrosini

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub announced a strategic partnership with supply chain industry veteran Karyn Petrosini to support the expansion of its U.S. partner network and accelerate market adaptation of the company’s supply chain analytics, optimization and visualization capabilities.

Throughout her 40+ year career, Karyn has built teams and solutions that help companies improve visibility, control, and value across their supply chains. She spent more than 25 years with Kuehne + Nagel, where she held leadership roles in supply chain engineering, optimization, and control tower initiatives across global transportation networks, in addition to leading the design and implementation of order management solutions.

As part of the partnership, Karyn will focus on expanding Log-hub’s U.S. partner ecosystem and enabling more organizations to benefit from the company’s portfolio of 40+ AI-powered Supply Chain Apps, as well as its Data, Analytics and AI services.

“The U.S. market continues to be a strategic growth area for Log-hub, and strong partnerships are key to helping organizations navigate increasing supply chain complexity,” said Juergen Rahtz, Managing Director USA at Log-hub.

“Karyn’s extensive experience and deep industry relationships make her an invaluable addition to our partner network. Together, we will help companies make smarter decisions, optimize network performance, and build more resilient supply chains.”

Through the partnership, organizations will gain access to enhanced supply chain design and optimization capabilities that support faster scenario evaluation, improved network planning, and more data-driven decision-making. The collaboration is designed to help companies identify opportunities to reduce costs, improve service levels, and build more resilient supply chains.

“I’m excited to combine my industry expertise with Log-hub’s supply chain analytics and modelling capabilities to help companies optimize network design, strengthen planning, and drive measurable cost and service improvement in their supply chain,” said Karyn Petrosini.

As Log-hub continues to expand its presence in North America, the partnership will help bring advanced supply chain analytics and optimization capabilities to a broader network of organizations seeking to improve resilience, efficiency, and operational performance.