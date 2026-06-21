Helena, Montana, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today spotlighted the rapid evolution of digital healthcare, as new data underscores its permanent and expanding role in the U.S. healthcare system. Telehealth utilization rose 10.1% in the first quarter of 2026, with mental health conditions remaining the top telehealth diagnosis across every age group and region. The digital health market is projected to grow from $318 billion in 2025 to $371.6 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate of 16.8%, while the telehealth market alone is expected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2035.

“Digital healthcare has moved from a pandemic-era stopgap to a foundational pillar of American medicine,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “We are seeing sustained adoption across primary care, chronic disease management, and behavioral health, driven by both patient demand and regulatory evolution.”

Key Trends Reshaping the Digital Health Landscape

Sustained Utilization and Consumer Adoption. An estimated 88.9 million consumers (33% of U.S. adults) will use telehealth in 2026. Virtual care now accounts for 17% of monthly appointments on average, with 71% of practices currently using telemedicine. By the end of 2026, virtual visits could represent 25% to 30% of all U.S. medical visits, driven primarily by anticipated regulatory support.

AI and Predictive Analytics Reshaping Care Delivery. The integration of artificial intelligence into virtual care is accelerating, with AI agents emerging as clinical “copilots”. Predictive analytics are enhancing patient safety and clinical confidence, enabling more scalable home-based acute care. Hybrid Care 2.0—integrating AI-powered telehealth, continuous remote monitoring, smart triage, and predictive analytics—is becoming the primary care delivery model. AI-enabled computer vision and monitoring tools can now detect early signs of clinical deterioration, reduce fall risk, and help prevent pressure injuries, expanding virtual care teams beyond traditional nursing roles.

CMS Policy and Medicare Telehealth Expansion. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is streamlining the process for adding services to the Medicare Telehealth Services List. New services added for 2026 include multiple-family group psychotherapy, group behavioral counseling for obesity, and infectious disease add-on codes. CMS is also focusing on reducing administrative burden, removing regulation of where and how clinicians deliver care, and leveraging technology to promote whole-person care.

Value-Based Care and Chronic Disease Management. Digital health technologies—including mobile apps, home blood pressure monitoring, wearable activity trackers, and telecoaching—have emerged as promising tools to enhance chronic disease management. A recent randomized controlled trial demonstrated that a multicomponent digital health intervention significantly improved blood pressure and glycemic control in cardiac outpatients. The CMS ACCESS Model is designed to expand tech-enabled care for Medicare beneficiaries with chronic conditions, aligning payments with outcomes.

FDA Regulatory Framework and Digital Health Innovation. In January 2026, the FDA issued updated guidance easing regulatory requirements for many low-risk digital health tools while preserving oversight for higher-risk medical devices. The FDA also launched the TEMPO pilot program in cooperation with CMS to help bring certain digital health technologies to market more efficiently. The agency has exercised enforcement discretion for clinical decision support tools that output only one clinically appropriate recommendation. Additionally, the DEA extended COVID-era controlled substance prescribing flexibilities through December 31, 2026.

Federal Interoperability and Data Exchange. The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), America’s national interoperability network, has reached nearly 500 million health records exchanged. The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) is focused on using technology to directly lower costs for patients and reduce provider burden. HHS has aligned health technology leadership to deliver data liquidity, affordability, and an AI-enabled healthcare system.

GoTo Telemed: Integrating AI, Remote Monitoring, and Value-Based Care

GoTo Telemed’s platform embodies these transformative trends, integrating AI-powered clinical decision support, remote patient monitoring, and predictive analytics into a unified ecosystem. The company is positioned to lead the transition to value-based care, leveraging digital tools to improve chronic disease outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, and enhance patient engagement.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660