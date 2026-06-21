Anhui, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — International hair manufacturer Tongen Wigs has announced a major upgrade to its global logistics and fulfillment strategy, aiming to improve delivery efficiency and packaging consistency for wholesale wig orders across key export markets.

The company stated that the new operational improvements are designed to better serve distributors, salon chains, and e-commerce sellers who rely on stable replenishment cycles and predictable shipping timelines.

Strengthening Global Shipping and Fulfillment Efficiency

As international demand for wigs continues to expand, Tongen Wigs has optimized its export workflow to reduce delays and improve order consistency.

Key improvements include:

Consolidated bulk-order packaging for faster customs clearance

Improved warehouse sorting systems for multi-style wholesale orders

Enhanced coordination with international freight partners

Standardized export documentation procedures

These adjustments are designed to support high-volume clients who require stable monthly replenishment rather than one-off shipments.

Focus on Durable Packaging for Long-Distance Transport

To address challenges in long-distance shipping, especially for Africa, South America, and North American markets, the company has upgraded its packaging standards.

New packaging priorities include:

Reinforced outer cartons for humidity and compression resistance

Protective inner structure to maintain wig shape during transit

Simplified labeling for easier customs inspection

Eco-conscious material usage for bulk packaging tiers

The company noted that packaging durability is now a key factor in customer satisfaction, especially for online retailers who rely on unboxing presentation quality.

Expansion of Stable Supply Chain Partnerships

Tongen Wigs is also strengthening its upstream material sourcing network to ensure consistent availability of key wig components, including lace materials, cap bases, and fiber/hair supply chains.

The company’s supply strategy now focuses on:

Multi-source raw material procurement to reduce risk

Long-term supplier agreements for stable pricing

Quality inspection checkpoints before production

Regional inventory balancing for peak season demand

This approach is intended to reduce fluctuations in production timelines and improve reliability for wholesale buyers.

Better Support for Global Wholesale Clients

In addition to logistics improvements, the company is refining its wholesale support system for international clients. This includes clearer order segmentation for mixed product shipments and more structured batch production scheduling.

These updates are especially beneficial for:

Small-to-medium beauty brands scaling product lines

Salon chains managing seasonal inventory

Online retailers handling multi-SKU storefronts

Distributors serving regional markets with diverse demand

Industry Positioning

With the global beauty market continuing to grow, suppliers that can combine stable logistics, consistent quality, and scalable wholesale operations are gaining stronger competitive positions.

Tongen Wigs stated that its long-term focus remains on building reliable international supply capabilities and supporting sustainable growth for its global partners.

Contact

Tongen Custom International Trading Co. Ltd.

Email: kelly@tongenwigs.com

WhatsApp: +86 153 2449 4010

Tel: +86 19965051691

Skype: kelly@tongencustom.com

Address: Block D Zhidi Plaza, No.288, Huaining Road, Shushan District, Hefei, Anhui, China

Official Website: https://www.tongenwigs.com