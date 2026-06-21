New Streetlights Installed on Roads Surrounding Bijia Mountain Scenic Area, Taihe Town, Qingxin District, Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province

Shanghai, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Taoling Road and County Road 171, connecting Bijia Mountain Scenic Area in Taihe Town, Qingxin District, Qingyuan City, Guangdong Province, pass through Kengkou Village and Kengwei Village. For a long time, these two rural roads lacked streetlights, causing great inconvenience to local residents and tourists at night, and also hindering the development of agricultural and cultural tourism businesses along the route. To solve this problem and continuously optimize the business environment, representatives of the People’s Congress of Taihe Town, Qingxin District, Qingyuan City, actively performed their duties and coordinated efforts to ensure the effective implementation of the streetlight installation project, a practical measure to improve people’s lives. Now, all 46 solar streetlights are in use, lighting up promptly at dusk, completely changing the previous situation of “traveling in the dark,” illuminating not only the rural roads but also the happy lives of the people and the path to high-quality development of agricultural and cultural tourism.

During routine visits, representatives stationed at the Taihe Town People’s Congress Representative Center learned that the 171 Township Road in Kengwei Village and Taoling Road from Kengkou Village to Yangtaolong, as main roads connecting the Bijia Mountain Scenic Area and surrounding guesthouses, restaurants, and other consumer areas, experience heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic at night but have long lacked street lighting. The roads are also quite winding, leading to widespread complaints from residents about significant safety hazards at night, inconvenience for tourists entering and exiting Bijia Mountain, and a noticeable impact on the businesses of restaurants and guesthouses along the route.

The representatives keenly recognized that road lighting is not only crucial for the safety and quality of life of the public but also a vital component of building a beautiful countryside and optimizing the business environment. Therefore, they prioritized this issue, quickly launching an initiative aimed at “lighting up all roads.”

The representatives conducted multiple on-site surveys, thoroughly understanding the basic information such as road length, curve distribution, and pedestrian flow points. Based on the residents’ demands and the actual road conditions, they offered suggestions to relevant departments on the rational planning of street light installation sections, spacing, and quantity. Ultimately, it was decided to install 23 6-meter-high solar streetlights along County Road 171 in Kengwei Village, and 23 streetlights of the same specifications along Taoling Road from Kengkou Village to Yangtaolong, totaling 46 streetlights.

The Taihe Town People’s Congress Representative Center Liaison Station and representatives from Kengkou and Kengwei Villages repeatedly followed up and supervised the project, clarifying objectives and actively coordinating to ensure the smooth progress of all tasks. With the continuous monitoring and supervision of the town’s People’s Congress and its representatives, and the close cooperation of relevant departments, the streetlight installation project progressed comprehensively. Workers worked overtime, and the project was completed on schedule with all lights on, benefiting over 2,000 residents of Kengkou and Kengwei Villages, as well as 45 agricultural, cultural, and tourism businesses along the route, including guesthouses and restaurants.

The streetlights not only illuminated the roads but also warmed the hearts of the people. After nightfall, the 46 solar streetlights automatically turned on, greatly improving nighttime travel conditions for tourists visiting Bijia Mountain, local consumers, and nearby residents, significantly enhancing their sense of security. Tourists are more willing to spend money, and the business environment has been upgraded. People praised the initiative, saying, “With the streetlights on, our hearts are brightened too; we feel safer going out at night.”

Implementing practical measures to improve people’s lives is a vivid manifestation of deeply implementing whole-process people’s democracy. Moving forward, the Taihe Town People’s Congress will further leverage the role of its representatives, focusing on the urgent needs and concerns of the people, fulfilling its duties, offering suggestions and advice, promoting the comprehensive development of rural revitalization, helping to optimize the business environment, and ensuring that the people enjoy more policy benefits and receive more tangible benefits. led explosion proof lighting https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights