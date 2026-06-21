Nut bolt manufacturer in Ludhiana

Trusted fastener manufacturers & Supplier of Industrial Fasteners in India

Ludhiana, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — JVS Nut Bolt is a specialized industrial fasteners brand powered by Oxford International, a trusted name in manufacturing. If you’re looking for a reliable nut bolt manufacturer in India, we provide practical solutions — not just products. We operate from Ludhiana, a major hub for manufacturing, which allows us to maintain strong production capacity and consistent supply. With the backing of Oxford International, we are able to handle bulk fasteners orders, maintain quality standards, and deliver on time.

At JVS Nut Bolt, we combine advanced manufacturing processes with strict quality control systems to deliver precision-engineered fasteners. Every product undergoes thorough inspection to ensure it meets required specifications and performance standards.