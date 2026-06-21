Costa Mar Villas Introduces One-Stop Activity Rental Platform for Luxury Villa Guests in Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Costa Mar Villas has expanded its guest experience offerings with the launch of a comprehensive activity rental platform designed to bring premium recreation, entertainment, and beach equipment directly to vacationers staying throughout Los Cabos.

The new service allows visitors to enhance their Cabo getaway with convenient access to water sports gear, beach equipment, party rentals, and family-friendly entertainment delivered directly to villas, vacation homes, and private event locations.

The expanded inventory includes kayaks, paddleboards, snorkel gear, scuba equipment, beach chair setups, volleyball equipment, Spikeball and Slammo game sets, pool basketball games, ping pong tables, pool tables, poker table bundles, board games, console gaming systems, and other recreational equipment tailored to the needs of travelers seeking a personalized vacation experience.

As luxury travelers increasingly choose private villas over traditional resorts, demand has grown for concierge-style services that simplify vacation planning. Costa Mar Villas developed its rental platform to help guests enjoy more activities without spending valuable vacation time searching for equipment providers.

“Our guests want convenience, flexibility, and memorable experiences,” said a representative of Costa Mar Villas. “Whether someone wants to spend the day exploring Cabo’s coastline by kayak, organize a beach volleyball tournament, or create a game room atmosphere inside their villa, we make it easy to arrange everything before arrival or during their stay.”

Los Cabos continues to attract visitors from across North America thanks to its world-class beaches, outdoor adventures, marine life, championship golf courses, and luxury accommodations. Costa Mar Villas believes that providing seamless access to recreational equipment helps travelers maximize their time and create unforgettable moments with family and friends.

The company’s expanded services are particularly popular among family vacations, group getaways, bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, corporate retreats, and extended luxury stays. By combining premium villa accommodations with activity rentals and concierge support, Costa Mar Villas offers a complete vacation solution for travelers seeking privacy and customization.

The launch is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience and meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers who value personalized service and exclusive experiences.

Travelers can browse available rentals, schedule deliveries, and coordinate additional concierge services through the Costa Mar Villas website.

About Costa Mar Villas

Costa Mar Villas is a premier luxury vacation rental company serving Los Cabos, Mexico. The company offers a curated collection of luxury villas and personalized concierge services designed to provide exceptional travel experiences. From luxury accommodations and transportation coordination to recreational rentals and vacation planning, Costa Mar Villas helps guests experience the best of Cabo in comfort and style.

Media Contact

Costa Mar Villas

Website: https://costamarvillas.com

Phone: 1-800-875-6751

Email: info@costamarvillas.com