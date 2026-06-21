Demand for Dealer and Retailer Loyalty Programs Is Rising in 2026, Says Buyerr

Thane, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Buyerr, a consumer promotions and loyalty platform for FMCG and FMCD brands, says it is seeing rising demand for dealer, distributor, and retailer loyalty programs as brands work to strengthen their general trade sales.

General trade, the network of kirana and local stores, still drives an estimated 70 to 90 percent of FMCG sales in India across roughly 12 million outlets (Nielsen). Yet most promotions still target the consumer alone. Buyerr says brands are now realising that a consumer discount does little for the shopkeeper who decides which product to recommend.

Channel loyalty programs reward retailers and distributors for stocking and selling a brand’s products, often with instant, digital payouts. Done well, they turn the shopkeeper into an active seller for the brand.

“The shopkeeper is still the most powerful salesperson in Indian retail,” said Saswata Biswas, who leads Products and Marketing at Buyerr. “Brands are starting to invest in the people at the counter, not just the people at the shelf, and the results are hard to ignore.”

Brands can learn more about channel and retailer loyalty at www.buyerr.in/solutions/loyalty-solutions/.

About Buyerr

Buyerr is a consumer promotions, loyalty, and trade promotions platform for FMCG and FMCD brand managers and marketers in India. It runs QR-led and on-pack activations, instant rewards through UPI cashback, digital coupons and vouchers, gamified mechanics such as spin-the-wheel, scratch-and-win and predict-and-win, and consumer and channel loyalty programs, helping brands drive sell-out while collecting consented first-party data. Buyerr is part of its parent company Sproxil, a global brand-protection firm. Learn more at www.buyerr.in.

Media enquiries: Buyerr, info@buyerr.in, +91 8976873516, www.buyerr.in