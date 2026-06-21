ShockWatch Strengthens Product Protection with Advanced Shock Data Logger and Impact Indicator Solutions

London, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — ShockWatch continues to help businesses reduce transit damage and strengthen quality assurance with its proven shock data logger, impact indicator, and tilt monitoring solutions. Designed to protect products throughout the supply chain, ShockWatch helps ensure quality assurance right to your customer’s door while providing greater visibility into handling conditions during transportation.

Addressing the Challenge of Concealed Damage

Concealed transit damage remains a major concern for manufacturers, distributors, and logistics operations. Products may appear intact upon arrival yet contain damage caused by excessive impact or improper handling during shipment.

ShockWatch provides solutions that help identify potential mishandling before products reach end users. Through the use of an impact indicator and tilt sensor technology, businesses can monitor handling conditions and improve accountability throughout the supply chain.

The Origin of ShockWatch Technology

An Idea Inspired by Everyday Observation

The origins of ShockWatch can be traced to Ray Ruby. While driving home during a rainstorm, he noticed water globules forming on his windscreen. When he applied the brakes, the globules broke and moved down the glass. This observation demonstrated the principle of surface tension and inspired a solution to a damage problem within the computer industry.

Ray Ruby later translated this concept into the laboratory and created the ShockWatch tube. The device was embedded within removable computer hard disk memories during the 1980s and 1990s to monitor damaging impacts.

From Computer Storage to Packaging Protection

As those storage devices became obsolete, ShockWatch technology found a new role in packaging and transportation. The ability to detect excessive impacts made it a valuable tool for protecting delicate products during shipment.

How Shock Data Logger Technology Works

A shock data logger records impact events when a predetermined G-force threshold is exceeded. Normal movement during transportation does not activate the device. Instead, it focuses on recording only those events that may indicate mishandling.

This targeted monitoring helps businesses understand what occurred during transit and provides valuable information for quality assurance programs. The technology supports improved shipment visibility while reducing uncertainty regarding handling conditions.

The Benefits of Using an Impact Indicator

Encouraging Better Handling Practices

An impact indicator acts as a visible reminder that a shipment is being monitored. This visibility often encourages greater care from handlers throughout transportation and storage processes.

Supporting Warranty Protection

ShockWatch solutions help strengthen warranty positions by providing evidence when excessive impacts occur. This information assists businesses in identifying potential causes of damage and evaluating warranty claims more effectively.

Faster Damage Investigation

Each indicator includes caution tape, an alert sticker, and a companion label. These accessories notify recipients that monitoring is active and provide guidance when a shipment has experienced a significant impact event.

Flexible Solutions for Product Protection

ShockWatch has remained at the forefront of developing shock and tilt monitoring applications. Its solutions are available as labels, clips, and tubes that can be incorporated into manufacturing processes, product designs, or packaging systems.

By combining a reliable shock data logger with a highly visible impact indicator, ShockWatch helps businesses reduce damage risks, improve supply chain accountability, and protect product integrity from manufacturing through final delivery.

For businesses seeking reliable shipment monitoring and damage prevention solutions, ShockWatch offers industry-leading shock data logger technology designed to improve product protection.