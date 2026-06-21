Consensuality Announces Naughty by Nature as Its Flagship Private Couples Retreat in Wilderness

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Consensuality has announced Naughty by Nature as its flagship private couples retreat, offering a dedicated one-couple-at-a-time experience in Wilderness on South Africa’s Garden Route. The retreat forms part of the wider Consensuality ecosystem, which also includes online relationship and intimacy learning through its couples intimacy course and direct private enquiries through its contact page.

Naughty by Nature has been developed for couples who want more than a luxury couples getaway or a standard romantic weekend. The retreat combines private accommodation, guided facilitation, emotional reconnection, sensory exploration, and structured intimacy work within a secluded Garden Route setting.

A Private Couples Retreat Built Around One Couple at a Time

At the centre of Naughty by Nature is a simple operating model: one couple, one private setting, and guided attention throughout the retreat journey.

This positions the experience differently from a conventional wellness retreat, hotel stay, or self-guided couples getaway. While the accommodation provides the luxury and privacy expected from a high-end Garden Route escape, the retreat itself is structured around reconnection and guided experience.

Naughty by Nature is aimed at committed couples who want to pause, reset, and explore their relationship in a more intentional way. The retreat is not positioned as therapy or a group workshop. Instead, it offers a private and facilitated space where couples can reconnect emotionally, physically, and relationally.

Carol Momberg, founder of Consensuality, leads the retreat experience personally. Her work through the brand focuses on helping couples create safer, more honest conversations around intimacy, desire, communication, and connection.

“Naughty by Nature was created for couples who want privacy, but also want something more meaningful than simply going away for a weekend,” said Carol. “The setting matters, but the experience is about what happens between two people when they are given the right space, guidance, and permission to reconnect.”

More Than Luxury Accommodation

The Garden Route is already known for romantic travel, nature-based escapes, luxury cabins, and wellness tourism. Naughty by Nature builds on that destination appeal while introducing a more specific category: a luxury one-couple intimacy retreat in South Africa.

The retreat takes place in an adults-only private cabin environment on a macadamia nut farm near Wilderness. The setting gives couples the seclusion and atmosphere of a private retreat while remaining accessible from one of South Africa’s strongest leisure travel regions.

Unlike accommodation-only stays, Naughty by Nature is built around a facilitated retreat model. Couples are not simply booking a room. They are entering a guided experience that may include reconnection exercises, sensory prompts, communication tools, and structured moments designed to help them slow down and engage with each other more deliberately.

The retreat is suited to couples who may feel distant, routine-bound, overwhelmed by daily responsibilities, or curious about deepening their connection in a private and non-clinical setting.

Supporting the Wider Consensuality Brand Ecosystem

Naughty by Nature is one part of the wider Consensuality brand. The retreat provides the in-person, immersive experience, while the brand’s online resources and courses support couples who want to continue the work from home.

The Consensuality couples intimacy course offers a structured online pathway for couples exploring communication, desire, emotional safety, and deeper connection outside of the retreat environment.

This creates a broader relationship support ecosystem, with couples able to engage through a private retreat, online learning, or direct enquiry depending on where they are in their relationship journey.

For couples who are not ready to travel, the online course provides a more accessible starting point. For couples who want a deeper in-person reset, Naughty by Nature offers the private retreat experience in Wilderness.

Garden Route Positioning and South African Retreat Relevance

Wilderness and the surrounding Garden Route region provide a fitting location for the retreat. The area is known for natural beauty, coastal forests, beaches, and quiet luxury travel. For local and international couples, the destination supports both privacy and accessibility.

The retreat also contributes to a growing interest in experience-led travel. More travellers are seeking stays that combine accommodation with meaning, guidance, privacy, and personal relevance. Naughty by Nature responds to this by offering couples an experience that sits between luxury hospitality, relationship support, and private wellness travel.

For international couples considering South Africa, the retreat adds a new reason to visit the Garden Route beyond traditional sightseeing. For South African couples, it offers a private relationship retreat without the structure of a group event or public programme.

Enquiry-Only Model

Naughty by Nature operates through direct enquiry rather than mass booking. This allows the Consensuality team to understand what each couple is looking for before confirming the retreat journey.

Couples interested in the experience can learn more about Naughty by Nature online or make a private enquiry through the Consensuality contact page.

The enquiry-led structure supports the retreat’s privacy model and ensures that each couple receives information suited to their needs, timing, and expectations.

About Consensuality

Consensuality is a South African relationship and intimacy brand founded by Carol Momberg. The brand supports couples through private retreats, guided connection experiences, online courses, and resources designed to help partners communicate more openly about intimacy, desire, emotional safety, and reconnection.

Consensuality’s flagship retreat, Naughty by Nature, is based near Wilderness on South Africa’s Garden Route and is designed for one couple at a time. The brand also offers online learning through its couples intimacy course and private enquiry pathways for couples seeking a more intentional reconnection experience.

For more information, visit Consensuality, explore the Naughty by Nature retreat, view the couples intimacy course, or get in touch.

Released in collaboration with WildBeest Media.